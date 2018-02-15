THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

JAILHOUSE BIRTH

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials say an inmate has given birth to a baby at the state’s only women’s prison and two employees of a medical services contractor have been taken off the job. The Connecticut Department of Correction said Thursday the infant was born Tuesday in a cell at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic. Mother and baby were treated onsite, then taken to a hospital. Both are reported to be in good health. The circumstances that led up to a birth in a cell remain under investigation. Pregnant women at the facility are provided with appropriate prenatal care then transported to an outside hospital when they start labor. Two employees of UConn Health, Correctional Managed Health Care have been told not to report to the facility until the investigation is complete.

CASINO SLOTS DOWN

The two local casinos report a drop in slot machine revenues in January. Foxwoods Resort Casino reports a 2-and-a-half percent decrease last month compared to January, 2017. Mohegan Sun reports a 5-point-3 percent decrease for the same time period. Mohegan paid 11-point-2 million dollars to the state, while Foxwoods paid 8-and-a-half million, per the slots agreement between Connecticut and the two tribes.

EVERSOURCE GAS WORK

Eversource Energy officials say gas-line upgrades are occurring in New London. New plastic pipe is being installed along Montauk, Ocean and Blydenburg Avenues, as well as Linden and Orchard Streets, and Alger Place. Work is taking place Monday thru Friday from 7 AM to 4 PM through the middle of April. There may be some temporary traffic delays. Eversource says it’s investing more than 1-point-4 million dollars to improve the city’s gas distribution system.

POT LEGALIZATION QUESTIONED

At the state capitol today, anti-marijuana groups spoke out against a proposal to legalize pot in Connecticut. Yale Psychiatry Professor Cyril D’Souza says the costs of the drug must be considered. The anti-drug group Smart Approaches to Marijuana says increased pot use due to legalization would cost the state’s economy more than 200-million dollars per year in costs related to traffic crashes, increased workplace absenteeism, and other problems. But supporters of legalizing marijuana say the proposal would help the state’s bottom line, by generating new tax revenue.

DEPORTATION STAYED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Federal authorities have agreed to stay the planned deportation of a Connecticut couple who’ve been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years. Thursday’s decision comes one day before Zhe Long “Tony” Huang and Xiang Jin “Kris” Li of Farmington were scheduled to return to China. It also comes hours after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy spoke with federal officials about the case. Malloy and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced the last-minute stay. The couple owns a Simsbury nail salon and entered the country illegally in 1999. They have two children who are American citizens. Federal officials had granted stays from deportation, but then refused to do so again. Malloy says Li is sick with flu and shouldn’t be on a flight. He says the couple needs time to pursue appeals.

FROZEN TURTLE REHAB

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) – A turtle that was found frozen in a fish tank in a vacant Rhode Island home survived and is recovering. Animal Control officers responded to a report of an abandoned animal at a Coventry home last week. Officers found the turtle encased in ice in the tank. Authorities believe the home had been vacant for several days. Officials brought the tank back to the Animal Control office and let it thaw out. Authorities say the turtle was able to move and open its eyes when it was removed from the tank. The turtle was brought to a reptile organization for rehabilitation. Officers named the turtle Elsa after the princess from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.” Animal Control is investigating the incident.