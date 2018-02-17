SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

****WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY NIGHT 7PM TILL SUNDAY MORNING AT 7AM***** 4 TO 8 INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE

JEEP STRIKES CHILD’S STROLLER

(THE DAY) New London police, fire and emergency crews responded to a call reporting a Jeep Grand Cherokee ran into a child’s stroller around 12:30 Friday afternoon. The mishap happened in the parking lot of The Cake Lady Café in the South Frontage Road shopping center. Police said the child sustained a facial laceration but the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment and further medical evaluation. Police are investigating.

WINTER STORMS ARE IMPACTING SNOW BUDGETS N SOME TOWNS

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Workers will be laying down tons of green salt today in preparation for the big storm expected to begin tonight. The workers said they hope all the rain we’ve received in the last couple of days will help keep it in place.Angelo Yeitz the superintendent of The Norwich Public Works Department says there will be a crew of over 20 trucks heading out as soon as the snow starts to fall. Yeitz says “Every truck’s available, Nothing’s broke down, because there’s been a nice span where everything was repaired. The city has needed over 3,000 tons of salt costing them about $250,000, making it necessary to transfer from other line items to keep up with demand. Yeitz says they’re three quarters into their overtime budget and still have to go to July. With so many storms falling after traditional work hours, the town’s overtime budget is now over 70 percent. The good news is that all of this snow is expected to melt before the weekend is over so driveways and sidewalks will not be as full.

CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS



The State Bond Commission has approved $350,000 Friday in start-up money for the Connecticut Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company. An estimated 30,000 or more homes in eastern and central Connecticut could have foundations failing because of the presence of an iron sulfide that reacts naturally with oxygen and water, causing concrete to crack and crumble over the decades. As of Friday, the Department of Consumer Protection had received 682 homeowner complaints. Friday’s funding will cover the initial capital and professional services of a superintendent to begin operating the new indemnity company. The entity, scheduled to sunset in 2022, will manage $20 million-a-year in state funds.

WRECKS TIE UP TRAFFIC ON BOTH SIDES OF I 395 IN MONTVILLE

Emergency Crews handled two wrecks on Interstate 395 near Exit 9 in Montville just before 1 p.m. on Friday. One wreck on the southbound side of the highway, the other on the northbound. State police said both crashes involved two cars and that rubbernecking was a possible cause of the second wreck. Some vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be serious.

NORWICH PUBLIC UTILITIES PAID $35k TO SETTLE HARASSMENT

One month before NPU commission Chairman James Sullivan resigned, a female employee filed a harassment complaint against Sullivan. The Day reports the Norwich Public Utilities agreed to pay $35,000 in May of 2016 to settle that complaint from information found in a document obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. The four-page settlement agreement, signed May 2, 2016, didn’t not spell out the nature of the complaint, but only that the employee had filed a complaint with the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities on Sept. 16, 2015, against Norwich Public Utilities, the city of Norwich and utilities commission Chairman Sullivan. The original complaint was not provided in the FOI request, but confirmation of the withdrawal of the complaint based on the settlement was released.

GROTON WILL RECONSIDER WHETHER TO RENOVATE OLD SCHOOLS OR BUILD NEW

Groton has not yet decided whether to renovate its two existing middle schools into elementary schools or level the old buildings and build new schools and will revisit the issue. The state authorized three school construction projects for Groton during the 2017 legislative session, including converting the two middle schools into elementary schools. The town also is building a new middle school. The approvals would not change. But Groton must now demonstrate to the State Office of School Construction Grants & Review that renovating existing middle schools and converting them into elementary schools is the most cost-effective plan.

BULLYING WASN’T TO BLAME

THOMPSON, Conn. (AP) – Investigators say there is no evidence bullying played a role in the suicide of a student at the Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson – a finding disputed by the teen’s mother. A law firm released a report Thursday on the Dec. 4 death of Connor Tronerud, a 15-year-old boy from Sutton, Massachusetts. The Hartford Courant reports the law firm’s investigation found only one reported incident of bullying in November 2016.

CEREMONY TO MARK DEADLY NIGHTCLUB FIRE POSTPONED DUE TO SNOW

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – A ceremony to mark the 15th anniversary of a Rhode Island nightclub fire that killed 100 people has been postponed because of an expected snowstorm. The Station Fire Memorial Foundation announced the postponement Friday. The service had been planned for Sunday at a park built at the West Warwick site of the Feb. 20, 2003, fire, which injured 230 people. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area and says heavy snow is possible and travel conditions are expected to be difficult from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. It says 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of snow could accumulate. A foundation spokeswoman says the ceremony will be rescheduled for May 20. The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing.