SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

LOTTERY MISTAKE

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s security director has been placed on paid leave following an investigation into why 100,000 eligible tickets for a special New Year’s game were mistakenly disregarded in the initial drawing. The Hartford Courant reported Saturday that Alfred DuPuis could face possible disciplinary action after the internal probe concluded he “acted with gross neglect …of his duties.” The leave was imposed Thursday, the same day the investigative report, obtained by the Courant, was sent to state officials detailing how 100,000 of 214,601 tickets had been excluded. The mistake required a do-over drawing and created an approximate $1 million loss. DuPuis did not return the Courant’s messages. However, a union representing two of his subordinates who could be disciplined blamed the mistake on “systemic problems,” not misconduct or negligence.

TWO INJURED IN CAR VS. UTILITY POLE CRASH

NORWICH – The Bulletin reports two people were sent to the hospital after a car vs. utility pole crash on North Main Street in Norwich on Saturday. According to police, the crash was reported after 3 p.m., and the two individuals were transported with non-life threatening injuries. A fire truck and several police cars were on the scene as traffic was being diverted on Saturday. An ambulance was seen leaving the site of the crash. Both lanes of travel reopened by 3:30 p.m.

CONNECTICUT HEALTH EXCHANGE CEO TO STEP DOWN IN APRIL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The CEO of Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is stepping down this spring. Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman says Jim Wadleigh will leave as head of Access Health CT in April. Wyman chairs Access Health CT’s board of directors. Wadleigh has led the exchange for more than three years. He previously served at Access Health’s chief information officer. Wadleigh has overseen the exchange during challenging times, including congressional efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law and President Donald Trump’s decision to stop federal payments to insurers. About 108,000 get insurance through Access Health.

NEW LONDON WOMAN CHARGED WITH THEFT FROM LEDYARD RESTAURANT

LEDYARD – Police on Saturday charged a 26-year-old New London woman with stealing from a Ledyard restaurant. The Bulletin reports police began investigating Katelyn Tarr, of 36 Mountain Ave Apt. 2, on Dec. 1 after receiving a complaint from representatives of The Grill at Two Trees of an employee stealing money, according to a press release. Police said Tarr was charged with sixth-degree larceny and held on a $1,500 bond pending her arraignment Monday in New London Superior Court.

BLUMENTHAL TO CALL FOR $1 BILLION FOR FLU VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for a $1 billion federal government investment for the development of a universal flu vaccine. The Connecticut Democrat announced the proposal Saturday at a flu shot clinic in East Hartford. He’s co-sponsoring the bill with Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and several other Democrats. A universal vaccine would provide protection against multiple types of the flu, rather than a select few that a typical seasonal vaccine guards against. Federal officials estimate this year’s vaccine is only 36 percent effective in preventing severe flu illness. The legislation would provide $1 billion over five years to the National Institutes of Health for development of a universal vaccine. Blumenthal says $64 million was awarded to researchers in 2017, which he called “a pittance” compared to what’s needed.

RHODE ISLAND MAN CHARGED WITH DUI FOLLOWING FATAL JUNE CRASH

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing charges of driving under the influence in connection with a head-on crash last year that left a woman dead. WJAR-TV reports that Kenneth DeRobbio of North Kingstown pleaded not guilty on Friday to the charge of DUI resulting in death, as well as a number of other charges, including possession of a controlled substance. He is 38 years old. Sixty-nine-year-old Carol Isacco of Coventry died in the June 10, 2017 crash, which occurred on Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown.

DeRobbio’s bail was set at $30,000.

CAR CHASE SUSPECT SHOT BY CT POLICE DIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A car chase suspect who was shot by Connecticut police officers last week has died. A lawyer for the family of 31-year-old Juan McCray confirmed Friday that McCray died at a hospital Thursday after being taken off life support. East Hartford officers shot McCray after a chase into Glastonbury on Feb. 4. Authorities say police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and confronted McCray in a parking lot in East Hartford. Police say several officers were injured, and McCray sped off as officers opened fire. Officials say McCray crashed into several vehicles during the chase, which ended when officers again opened fire and wounded McCray in Glastonbury. David Jaffe, the lawyer for McCray’s family, says relatives question whether deadly force was necessary. State police and prosecutors are investigating.

RI LAWMAKERS REVISIT PUSH FOR ASSAULT WEAPON BAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers in Rhode Island are renewing their push to pass an assault weapon ban. The Providence Journal reports Democratic Sen. Gayle Goldin re-introduced a bill Thursday that would prohibit high-capacity magazines. Democratic Sen. Joshua Miller and Democratic Rep. Jason Knight hope to introduce bills when the General Assembly returns from a break. Gun control advocates have tried to pass a state ban since a federal assault rifle ban expired in 2004. Opponents have repeatedly blocked the campaigns with the exception of a law passed last year that disarms domestic abusers. The National Education Association Rhode Island teachers union has come out in support of the proposed high-capacity magazine ban. Both House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio didn’t offer a position on an assault weapon ban Thursday.