MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

URBAN NOT RUNNING AGAIN

North Ston­ing­ton State Rep. Diana Ur­ban an­nounced Sun­day she is not seeking a tenth term this fall and will be sup­porting for­mer Sec­re­tary of the State Su­san Bysiewicz’s bid for gov­er­nor. Urban said she plans to be­come her eco­nomic ad­viser if she is elected. Ur­ban said Bysiewicz told her they would im­ple­ment re­sults-based bud­get­ing for the state, some­thing Ur­ban has been try­ing to do with lim­ited suc­cess while in the Gen­eral Assem­bly. Ston­ing­ton Demo­cratic Se­lect­woman Kate Rotella an­nounced Sunday that she will run for Ur­ban’s 43rd District state rep­re­sen­ta­tive seat this fall. Urban said she will be running Rotella’s campaign.

REGIONAL SHELTER STILL BEING DISCUSSED

Waterford and other leaders say there’s ongoing discussion on the possibility of a “regional” animal shelter that could house animals from Waterford, East Lyme, Montville and New London. Specific locations have not been identified nor has it been decided whether to build a new facility or renovate an existing one. All of the towns involved have agreed they could save money and better serve the animals in a shared facility. Previous plans to create a regional shelter at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Facility in Uncasville fell through and do not appear to be on the table anymore, with officials citing challenges coordinating with state agencies.

TRANSIT SERVICES MAY BE SLASHED

The State of Connecticut has warned it could cut subsidies to transit districts, including SEAT, by 15 percent for the upcoming fiscal year, if the legislature doesn’t address issues with the Special Transportation Fund. In fiscal year 2021, the districts could potentially be hit with a 50 percent cut. SEAT recently alerted the public about possible service reductions, including elimination of Sunday service and all night service after seven.

POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING

New London Police continue to investigate a Saturday afternoon stabbing in a parking lot of the Thames River Apartments on Crystal Ave. A 911 caller reported the stabbing about 5:30 p.m. Police found a man who is not a resident of the apartments, with a stab wound in his upper chest. Emergency responders treated the victim on scene and took him to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Police told staff at the apartments that the stabbing was not fatal. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call (860) 447-5269 , ext. 0, or submit information anonymously by texting NLPDTip and the information to 847411.