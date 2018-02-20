TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

PLAINFIELD LANDS MANUFACTURING PLANT

Pennsylvania-based Morgan Truck Body is the latest firm to invest in Plainfield. A four-million dollar loan was approved by the state Bond Commission on Friday. The company plans to construct a $19 million manufacturing plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. Morgan produces a range of truck bodies for parcel delivery, furniture movers and heavy-equipment hauling, as well as bottled gas transport.

FORMICA HAS FOES

Two Democrats, including a former New London city councilor, have emerged as candidates for the 20th District state Senate seat held by two-term Republican Sen. Paul Formica of East Lyme. Martha Marx of New London and Kevin Tewksbury of Bozrah have each registered with the state Elections Enforcement Commission as candidates. Marx said her campaign is a response to a “call to action,” from fellow Democrats. Tewksbury is a part-time professional film producer with Out of Shot Films and member of the Bozrah Democratic Town Committee.

COASTAL HEALTH IS FAIR

A new report out by a group of federal and Connecticut scientists have rated the overall health of the Long Island Sound’s coastal habitats in Connecticut as “fair”. The report is the first of its kind compiling several measurements to make a collective judgment about the quality of the health of Connecticut’s shoreline. Knowing that the habitats on the coastline are overall “fair” could prompt people to ask questions about what condition the habitats should be in and how they could be improved or conserved.

COUNCIL CONSIDERS DEVELOPMENT PROPOSAL TONIGHT

The Norwich City Council will be asked to approve a purchase agreement with the preferred developer of the former Human Services building, which plans to convert the structure into “Rose City Food Hall,” housing various food vendors with a common dining area for customers. Norwich business partners Asaf Cohen and Sofia LeWitt of the LeWitt Group were selected from two proposals that the city received in October for the building at 80 Broadway. The City Council meeting will be held at 7:30 tonight at City Hall, with public comment prior to the vote.

OFF DUTY COP SAVES WOMAN

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) – An off-duty Westerly police officer is being credited with saving the life of a 91-year-old woman. Officer Howard Mills was on his way to pick up his daughter at school last Tuesday when he saw what he thought was a discarded jacket on a sidewalk along Hillside Avenue. Mills says when he went to investigate he discovered it was actually a woman who had fallen and suffered a head injury. Authorities say Mills called for an ambulance, then provided medical aid with the help of another parent, Martha Bruckner, who responded to his calls for help. Hopkinton police Captain Mark Carrier says that without the quick action from the pair, the woman, who is expected to make a full recovery, likely would have died.