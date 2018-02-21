WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SAY GOODBYE TO OUR SPRING PREVIEW

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) – The National Weather Service says temperature records across southern New England were smashed Wednesday by unseasonably warm weather. The temperature in Hartford climbed to 74 degrees. That broke the city’s record for highest temperature recorded in the month of February. The previous all-time high was 73 degrees, recorded on Feb. 24, 1985. The temperature in Boston climbed to 64 degrees late Wednesday morning, breaking the prior record for Feb. 21 of 63 set in 1906. Providence, Rhode Island also hit 64, breaking the prior record for the day of 63, both set in 1930. Worcester, Massachusetts’ former record of 59 set in 1930 was also smashed. But, the preview of spring disappeared quickly. The National Weather Service said a cold front pushing through New England would bring clouds and scattered to isolated rain showers Wednesday night. That was expected to lead temperatures in most areas to fall by up to 40 degrees by morning. The weather service expected a light wintery mix of precipitation in many areas into Thursday evening with everything from snow to freezing rain.

INSTAGRAM THREAT

A former Bacon Academy student has been charged with making a threat against the school on social media. 18-year old Nicolas Burtis is accused of posting on Instagram Monday that there could be an active shooter situation at the school similar to what occurred last week in Florida. Police say Burtis admitted to the posting, but says he was just kidding. He was being held on 5-thousand dollars bond, pending a court appearance. Similar arrests have been made recently against teenagers in Ledyard and Old Saybrook.

ALLEGED SEXTING AT STONINGTON HIGH

Five Stonington High students have been charged with distributing sexual images of female classmates to other students. Police say the five, all juveniles, have been referred to authorities. Their names will not be released due to their ages. School officials say a student brought the matter to their attention last month, and several electronic devices were seized, leading to the criminal charges.

SAY NO TO RE-STRUCTURING!!!

The message was clear from all those who spoke tonight during a public hearing on the proposed Norwich school budget for the upcoming fiscal year: Drop the elementary school re-structuring! It was parents and educators who provided all the comment to the board of education at the Kelly Middle School. The 82-point-2 million dollar budget requires an 8-percent spending increase, which would rise to 9-percent without the proposed re-structuring. It would have three city elementary schools have only kindergarten through second grade classes, with three others third through fifth grades. Opponents of the plan say it would mean more moves for city students, and the end of neighborhood schools. The school board is to adopt an education budget on March 13th, which would then be sent to the city manager, and ultimately, the city council.

NEW NFA PLACEMENT EXAMS

Providing a more accurate measure of what classes incoming freshmen should be taking this Fall at Norwich Free Academy is the goal of new placement exams coming later this month. Head of school David Klein says NFA staff will be going to all eighth grade classrooms in the high school’s eight sending towns starting Monday to administer the three hour exam measuring students’ math and language arts skills. Klein stresses the exams are not admissions tests, and will be one of several factors used to determine what classes students should take. All eighth-graders who’ve listed NFA as their first or second high school choice are obligated to take the exam. The exams will be offered through March 7th, with a Saturday, March 3rd date being offered at NFA for any student who may have missed the other test dates, or who resides outside of NFA’s partner districts. There’ll also be test dates this summer.

BACK IN PRISON FOR NORWICH MAN

A Norwich man will serve 51 months in prison for distributing oxycodone pills, while being on supervised release for a prior drug conviction. 48-year old Rodney Morgan was sentenced today in federal court in Hartford. He was arrested in October, 2016, and pleaded guilty to one count with intent to distribute the opioid in January, 2017. He will serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Morgan was sentenced to 49 months in prison, and then supervised release, in November, 2010 for distributing oxycodone and crack cocaine.

ESSEX MURDER-SUICIDE

ESSEX, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police have classified the deaths of an Essex couple as a murder-suicide. Police say Susan Barron and her husband, Joseph Reifer, died of gunshot wounds. Police say Barron’s death was a homicide and Reifer died of self-inflicted wounds. Troopers found their bodies Tuesday after conducting a well-being check at their home. Both Barron and Reifer were 72-years-old. Police say Reifer would have turned 73 on Thursday.

YOU CAN BE SURE IT’S MADE IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut-made products from craft beer to circuit boards will soon sport a logo touting their origin. State lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled the new “Connecticut Made” mark and encouraged businesses and industry leaders to use the red, white and blue logo as a promotional tool.

Stamford Rep. Caroline Simmons, the Democratic House chairman of the General Assembly’s Commerce Committee, says the concept is a simple and effective way to showcase products made in Connecticut and help support local jobs. The concept is similar to the Connecticut Grown label, which promotes local agriculture. The Connecticut Made logo is available at the Department of Economic and Community Development’s website . Businesses interested in using the logo on their products and services can also use that site to find eligibility requirements and guidelines.