WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

FOOD COURT COMING TO NORWICH

Norwich aldermen last night unanimously agree to sell the former city Human Services building at 80 Broadway to a development group planning to put in the “Rose City Food Hall”. The partnership will install a commercial-grade kitchen and dining area where local food vendors can sell their creations. The Norwich-based LeWitt Group will purchase the property for 131-thousand dollars. The deal does give the group 60 days to opt out of the deal, if necessary, and receive a refund of its 20-thousand dollar deposit. The sale also includes an adjacent parking lot at 68 Broadway. The LeWitt Group operates two restaurants in Chester.

COUNCILORS PEEVED ABOUT TRACK

New London officials are upset with a 1-point-1 million dollar proposal to repair the track at the high school. City councilor Don Venditto says his colleagues are being strong-armed into approving the measure because it’s directly tied to the 98-million dollar magnet school building project. City councilor Marty Olsen says it’s laughable that the council is being asked to immediately approve track repairs when the magnet school project manager has been dragging its feet for months. Education officials say construction on the north magnet campus at New London High School must begin by July 6th or the city will lose access to state reimbursement for the project.

DEMO OPPONENTS BOLSTER ARGUMENTS

Three New London historic organizations and a national group are helping to bolster the state’s case for an injunction against a proposed demolition of two historic Bank Street buildings. An argument will be presented over an ongoing court case targeting building owner Bill Cornish. The state is seeking to block Cornish’s proposed demolition of his buildings at 116 and 130 Bank St. The goal is to provide the court with relevant information outside what is being addressed in the hearing.

SUPPLEMENTAL TAX BILL COMING LEDYARD

For Ledyard residents, the possibility of an impending supplemental tax bill became a bit clearer. The Town Council will vote next Wednesday night on issuing a supplemental tax after the town’s Finance Committee unenthusiastically moved the measure forward during their meeting last night. Should the council vote to approve the measure, residents then would be issued a supplemental tax bill of one mill, which would be due April 1st.

PRETTIEST TOWN IN AMERICA

A San Francisco based website calls itself “the world’s #1 site for vacation rentals” and has put Mystic at the top of its list of the “15 Prettiest Small Towns in the U.S.”. Their list of Mystic attributes include Mystic Seaport, the Mystic Art Association’s galleries and studios; and Mystic Pizza, made famous by Julia Roberts in the movie of the same name. The other New England locations were Stowe Vt., Bar Harbor, Maine, and Nantucket, Mass.