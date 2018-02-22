THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN KILLED DAYS BEFORE BIRTHDAY
One person was killed in a single-car crash in the area of Exit 2 on Interstate-395 in Waterford. It happened around 3 o’clock this morning. The southbound lanes were closed as a result and were reopened around 5:30AM. Police identify the victim as Stephen Richarddavis Wilmot of Uncasville. He would have turned 24 on Saturday.
BOY HIT ON BIKE
Police say a young Stonington boy escaped serious injury Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by car while riding his bike across Water Street in the borough. The boy, conscious and talking to emergency responders appeared to have suffered an injury to his left leg.
PARENTS AND TEACHERS PLEAD
Montville parents and teachers jammed into the Montville High School library Wednesday night urging the Board of Education to avoid deep staffing cuts in the 2018-19 budget. Superintendent Brian Levesque blamed lower-than-anticipated state aid that could potentially eliminate up to two dozen teaching jobs. Levesque said moving away from a town-run bus system could save almost $1 million over the next four years. Residents and school board members pushed officials to reconsider outsourcing transportation, a move the school board debated and put out to bid last year before voting 4-3 against a contract with an outside busing company.
STUDENTS STAGE WALK-IN
Plainfield High School students gathered in their auditorium Wednesday to continue a national conversation about school safety. Wednesday’s short, informal “walk-in” event didn’t include back-and-forth conversations regarding gun control or mental health issues, but the student organizers, under the advice of their school principal, urged the student body to reach out to local legislators. Principal James Worth said his school also will be participating in a formal national school walk-out event on March 14th.
CRASH WAS INTENTIONAL
East Lyme Police responding to a call of domestic violence have arrested a man who they say intentionally crashed his car into another vehicle in the parking lot of a Black Point Road apartment complex. The caller told police the man made suicidal comments and may have entered another residents home. Charles Crosby was transported to a hospital for treatment and later police charged him with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment. Last month, police charged Crosby after he allegedly struck a vehicle while intoxicated, on West Main Street and continued driving. That case is pending in New London Superior Court. Crosby was released on a $10,000 bond in the most recent case.