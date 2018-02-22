THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN KILLED DAYS BEFORE BIRTHDAY

One person was killed in a single-car crash in the area of Exit 2 on Interstate-395 in Waterford. It happened around 3 o’clock this morning. The southbound lanes were closed as a result and were reopened around 5:30AM. Police identify the victim as Stephen Richarddavis Wilmot of Uncasville. He would have turned 24 on Saturday.

BOY HIT ON BIKE

Police say a young Stonington boy escaped serious injury Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by car while riding his bike across Water Street in the borough. The boy, conscious and talking to emergency responders appeared to have suffered an injury to his left leg.

PARENTS AND TEACHERS PLEAD

Montville par­ents and teach­ers jammed into the Montville High School li­brary Wed­nes­day night urging the Board of Ed­u­ca­tion to avoid deep staffing cuts in the 2018-19 bud­get. Su­per­in­ten­dent Brian Levesque blamed lower-than-an­tic­i­pated state aid that could po­ten­tially eliminate up to two dozen teach­ing jobs. Levesque said mov­ing away from a town-run bus sys­tem could save al­most $1 mil­lion over the next four years. Residents and school board mem­bers pushed of­fi­cials to re­con­sider out­sourc­ing trans­porta­tion, a move the school board de­bated and put out to bid last year be­fore vot­ing 4-3 against a con­tract with an out­side bus­ing com­pany.

STUDENTS STAGE WALK-IN

Plainfield High School students gathered in their auditorium Wednesday to continue a national conversation about school safety. Wednesday’s short, informal “walk-in” event didn’t include back-and-forth conversations regarding gun control or mental health issues, but the student organizers, under the advice of their school principal, urged the student body to reach out to local legislators. Principal James Worth said his school also will be participating in a formal national school walk-out event on March 14th.

CRASH WAS INTENTIONAL

East Lyme Police responding to a call of domestic violence have arrested a man who they say intentionally crashed his car into another vehicle in the parking lot of a Black Point Road apartment complex. The caller told police the man made suicidal comments and may have entered another residents home. Charles Crosby was transported to a hospital for treatment and later police charged him with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment. Last month, police charged Crosby after he allegedly struck a vehicle while intoxicated, on West Main Street and continued driving. That case is pending in New London Superior Court. Crosby was released on a $10,000 bond in the most recent case.