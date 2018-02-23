FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

NEW LAWYER FOR ALLEGED WIFE-MURDERER

An accused Norwich murderer will be getting new legal representation. The special public defender for Chihan Eric Chyung has been withdrawn from the case, at her request, citing a-quote-complete breakdown of the attorney-client relationship. Norwich Superior Court Judge Arthur Hadden granted attorney Cheryl Heffernan’s request today. Chyung is being re-tried for the fatal shooting of his wife in June 2009. He was convicted in 2014, but the jury verdict was overturned by the state Supreme Court. He rejected a plea offer in September where he would’ve served 40 years in prison. He remains held on 3-million dollars bail.

NL GUN ARREST

Reports of gun shots fired early this morning New London leads to the arrest of a city man. Police say 19-year old Dorvensley Elissaint is accused of unlawfully discharging a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 5 AM reporting gun shots in the Montauk Avenue and Mitchell Court areas. Elissaint was arrested after authorities say they found him with a handgun in the rear lot of 30 Montauk Avenue. The weapon was reported stolen from West Virginia. Elissaint is being held on 50-thousand dollars bond.

I-395 FATAL

An early Friday morning crash on Interstate 395 northbound in Norwich kills a West Haven man. State police say 37-year old Christopher Vasquez was a passenger in a Honda Accord that hit a truck just north of Exit 13 around 1:45 AM. The car ended up off the highway. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a New Haven man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver from New Jersey was not injured. Police continue to investigate.

WALKOUT CALLED-FOR BY CT STUDENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A trio of Connecticut high schoolers, led by a 15-year-old student who was inspired to act after the recent Florida school shooting, is working to organize a national school walkout to demand an end to gun violence. The effort began last week with an online petition started by Lane Murdock, a sophomore at Ridgefield High School. She then enlisted the help of two seniors, partners on the school’s debate team, to help coordinate students from across the country to protest on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. The three took their newfound mission to the state Capitol on Friday, appearing side-by-side with the state’s Democratic congressional delegation and Mark Barden, a father whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

NEW LIFE FOR AIRPORT??

There are talks going on that could not only being back commercial aviation service to the Groton-New London Airport, but also add additional aircraft hangars there, and a possible 40-room hotel. Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon says the potential is there to have an air carrier provide connecting flights to a major hub, such as Washington, DC. Dillon spoke this week during a meeting at the Groton Town Hall Annex. He says he’d also like to see the current New England Airlines service to Block Island, currently flying out of Westerly Airport, be moved to Groton-New London. The authority is trying to find revenue sources, and cut costs, as the five state airports it oversees, including Groton, are running a deficit.

SEALING OF ARREST WARRANT SOUGHT

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case of a University of Connecticut scientist charged with killing her professor husband are seeking to seal her arrest warrant for at least 90 days. Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with murder in the death of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Investigators say his body might have been inside their house for months before it was discovered Feb. 5. Court documents indicate police believe his death may have occurred as early as June 13. Defense attorneys say the warrant contains details that, if made public, might make it hard for Kosuda-Bigazzi to get a fair trial. Prosecutors say the case could be harmed if the warrant is made public before state police finish investigating.

NORWICH OFFICER LEAVING

A veteran Norwich police officer will be leaving the force March 14th to become a constable in Killingly. Lieutenant Jonathan Ley joined the department in 1998, and is currently a daytime shift commander. Ley was sidelined from duty for eight months in 2013, while recuperating from gun shots wounds suffered during a call to the Cedar Glen Apartments, where a despondent man began shooting. Ley will become Killingly’s third licensed constable, as it moves away from a resident state trooper system.

BIG DONATION FOR CONN COLLEGE

Some big bucks for New London’s Connecticut College, thanks to an alumnus. The school says 1975 graduate Pamela Zilly is donating 7-million dollars, which is one of the institution’s largest gifts ever. Lilly is chairman of Conn College’s board of trustees. College President Katherine Bergeron says the money will go towards many endeavors, including renovation of the College Center at Crozier-Williams, and establishing an endowment.