FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

CONDEMNATION APPEAL DENIED

The Norwich Building Code Board of Appeals Thursday voted to deny a Norwich landlord’s plea to overturn the condemnation of a boarding home at 41 Boswell Ave. Officials said there was no heat and conditions were unsafe. The building was condemned Jan. 2nd. Officials voted unanimously to maintain the condemnation.

HODGDON PLEADS GUILTY

James Hodgdon Jr., was headed to trial yesterday in the fatal shooting of his wife at their Norwich home in 2015, but pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge. He accepted a plea deal . Hodgdon has contended that he accidentally killed Dianna Hodgdon. Hodgdon will be sentenced May 3rd to 22.5 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

WATERFORD SCHOOLS BUDGET APPROVED

The Waterford Board of Education Thursday night unanimously approved a $48.3 million budget for the 2018-19 school year. It reflects an increase of slightly more than $1 million compared to current spending. The spending plan calls for a 2.15 percent increase largely due to contractual raises and employee benefits for teachers and support staff, which will cost $826,000, health insurance and student transportation. About $128,000, includes expenditures for software, field trips, maintenance and repairs, equipment, books and supplies.

SEWER RATES RISING

The Stonington Water Pollution Control Authority is proposing a 7.5 percent rate hike for all customers. WPCA Executive Director Douglas Nettleton said last year electricity costs were $96,000 more than budgeted. Nettleton explained that it’s not only expensive to run three 40-year old plants, but upgrades made in 2012 to improve treatment processes require more electricity. The proposal would raise rates to $5.37 per 100 cubic feet of water as of May 1st. The authority has scheduled a public hearing on the rate increase at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the police station.

COP INJURED

One New London police officer sustained minor injuries early Thursday morning after a 23-year-old “became aggressive” in the booking area of the New London police headquarters. Daqwon Graham of Willetts Avenue was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday on drug-related charges. He allegedly became disruptive in the booking area just before 1:00 o’clock Thursday morning. One officer sustained injuries to his hand during the scuffle. Because of the fight, police added additional charges. When they ran his name, officers learned Graham had additional warrants out for his arrest.