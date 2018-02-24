SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

CHARGES DROPPED IN GROTON CITY OFFICERS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CASE

Groton, Ct. – Domestic violence charges have been dismissed against Groton City police Officer Kate Ellis, who was arrested in June 2017 after an off-duty incident in North Stonington. A New London Superior Court judge dismissed the charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, breach of peace and third-degree assault after Ellis completed the evaluation and counseling recommended by family relations staff. Ellis, who had been with the department since 2009, remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

POLICE: TRACTOR TRAILER DRIVER CHARGED IN THURSDAY CRASH

Waterford, Ct. – The driver of a ShopRite tractor-trailer involved in a 7 vehicle crash on interstate 95 south Thursday afternoon was charged with following too close. State police say DOT was assisting a contractor doing emergency repairs on the Oil Mill Road overpass on I-95 south, causing a traffic backup. I-95 south was closed in the area of the crash for about an hour and a half, and at one point traffic was backed up almost to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

POLICE ARREST WOMAN ACCUSED OF TAKING CHILD FROM L&M HOSPITAL

New London Police Friday arrested the mother who allegedly took her 3-year-old daughter from Lawrence + Memorial Hospital last week in spite a medical hold and not having custody of the child. India Quinones of Grove St. was charged with second-degree custodial interference and risk of injury. The Valentines Day incident led to a Silver Alert being issued for the child, who, along with Quinones, was found two days later at a Bristol St home after someone reported their whereabouts to authorities. Police said last week they took the child back to the hospital for treatment with the state Department of Children and Families having custody of her. Quinones was arrested yesterday. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

POLICE: NORWICH WOMAN FOUND WITH MARIJUANA, $2900 IN CASH

Ledyard, Ct. – Ledyard Police found three ounces of marijuana and $2,900 in cash in the car of a Norwich woman that police pulled over in a traffic stop. Daphne Sims, 33, of Yarrington Ave. was found to be the only person in the car, and had three ounces of marijuana packaged for sale and more than $2,900 in cash. She was held on a $5000 bond.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA FOR OPIOID ADDICTION

Connecticut’s medical marijuana program began in 2014. Since then, the list of diagnosed conditions that can qualify someone for a medical marijuana card has grown from 11 to 22. On Monday, the board will consider a petition to add opioid use disorders and opioid withdrawal to the list, conditions that are not approved for treatment with medical marijuana in any other state, and that face an uphill battle for inclusion on Connecticut’s list. Medical marijuana is widely used in Connecticut and other states to treat chronic pain and other medical conditions, though no state so far has approved therapeutic cannabis to treat addiction.

CONNECTICUT STUDENTS WORKING TO ORGANIZE NATIONAL WALK-OUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A trio of Connecticut high schoolers, led by a 15-year-old student who was inspired to act after the recent Florida school shooting, is working to organize a national school walkout to demand an end to gun violence. The effort began last week with an online petition started by Lane Murdock, a sophomore at Ridgefield High School. She then enlisted the help of two seniors, partners on the school’s debate team, to help coordinate students from across the country to protest on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. The three took their newfound mission to the state Capitol on Friday, appearing side-by-side with the state’s Democratic congressional delegation and Mark Barden, a father whose son was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

GENERAL MILLS BUYING BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS IN $8B DEAL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – General Mills is buying Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. in a deal valued at about $8 billion. General Mills Inc. will pay $40 per Blue Buffalo share. That’s a 17 percent premium to the pet food company’s Thursday closing price of $34.12. Shares of Blue Buffalo surged more than 5 percent in Friday premarket trading. Blue Buffalo makes natural foods and treats for dogs and cats. Its Blue brand had approximately $1.28 billion in net sales in fiscal 2017. Minneapolis-based General Mills said once the transaction closes, Blue Buffalo will be run as a new pet operating segment. Blue Buffalo is expected to keep its Wilton, Connecticut headquarters. The deal is targeted to close by the end of General Mills’ fiscal year 2018.