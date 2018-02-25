SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

A 6-year-old Colchester kindergartener passed away on Wednesday from complications from the flu, according to an obituary. Family said the services and burial for DeMarcus Stanley White be held privately through the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home in Colchester. Family will receive guests on Monday. The Colchester Public Schools notified parents of a student’s passing on Thursday, and provided grief counselors to staff and students to cope with the loss. Principal Judy O’Meara supplied resources on the schools’ website for parents on ways to talk with children on loss. To donate to the family, a GoFundMe was established, click here.

GRISWOLD MAN DIES AFTER CRASH

GRISWOLD – A 27-year-old Griswold man has died after an overnight crash on Saturday, police said. According to an incident summary released by state police, Kyle D. Emmerthal, of 289 Roode Road, was driving a 2016 Subaru Forester westbound on Stone Hill Road in the area of Roger Road. Police were dispatched to the area of 270 Stone Hill Road at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a motor vehicle crash with suspected injuries. An investigation revealed the car went off the road and struck a stone wall and large tree on a residential property, police said. Emmerthal was fully ejected from the vehicle, police said. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

TAX FORM SHOWS CHELSEA GARDEN LOSING MONEY

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports Chelsea Gardens Foundation’s expenses were nine times higher than the group’s revenue in a two-year span, according to a recent tax document. According to a 990 tax form filed by the foundation in 2017, Chelsea Gardens reported total revenue of $3,870 for 2015 and 2016. During that period, expenses totaled $36,118. It’s a high number for a project that various residents are concerned is moving at a snail’s pace. In 1993, the City Council approved leasing 80 of Mohegan Park’s 360 acres to the foundation in the interest of constructing a nature preserve and botanical garden. The first phase of the Chelsea Gardens projects is estimated to cost between $18 million and $20 million. The project is planned out in five phases and designed to take place over 20 years. Six acres of trees were cleared from the property in 2015. According to the 2017 document, the foundation raised $1,233 through fundraising events and spent $11,060 on management.

MAN DIES IN HARTFORD SHOOTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Hartford. Police say the man was shot Saturday during a scuffle outside of a home. Police say the man was shot in the neck and ran into a home, where he collapsed. Police say a family member inside the home was taken to the hospital after she punched a window and was cut. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities haven’t released the name victim. Police say they have suspects, but have not identified anyone.

SHUTTERED CAMPGROUNDS TO REOPEN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials are making plans to reopen shuttered campgrounds, expand lifeguard coverage and hire more seasonal workers, thanks to a new funding stream for Connecticut’s 110 state parks. It will mark the first time in two years the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has had the financial resources to take such steps. State budget problems had forced the agency to scale back. The General Assembly came up with the Passport to Parks initiative. The influx of revenue will come from a new, $10 fee on two-year motor vehicle registrations. In return, residents with valid state license plates will now be able access all state parks for free. The program is projected to generate about $18.9 million, including revenue from camping fees, pavilion rentals and out-of-state visitors who will still be charged parking fees.

FIRST BLACK FEMALE LAWMAKER NOMINATED TO STATE HALL OF FAME

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The first black female member of the General Assembly is being nominated to the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. The late Margaret E. Morton was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1972. She served four terms, representing Bridgeport. She later won a Democratic primary against an incumbent senator and then went on to win the general election after a lengthy court battle with Bridgeport Democrats. She served six terms in the Senate, eventually becoming deputy president pro tempore in 1990. She retired in 1992 and died in 2012.

DECADES-LONG PENSION BACKUP ELIMINATED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Comptroller Kevin Lembo says a backlog of state employee retirement calculations dating back to 1992 has been eliminated. Under the old system, state employees received a preliminary, slightly reduced estimated pension payment when they left state service. That meant each retirement had to be manually audited to take into account things like salary history, overtime, hazardous duty pay, any starts and stops to state service and other factors. Lembo, a Democrat seeking re-election this year, says the backlog has cost millions of dollars in interest over the years, ranging anywhere from $400,000 to nearly $850,000 each year. Retirees had to pay the state back for any overestimated payments. Lembo says his agency conducted an intensive review and recently finished shifting from a manual to an electronic system.