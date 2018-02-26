MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

NL MAN CHARGED IN OFFICER-DRAGGING

A New London man has been charged in connection with an incident this morning where a Groton town police officer was dragged a mile in a highway chase. 22-year old Taj Dickerson is being held in lieu of 500-thousand dollars bond, pending court arraignment. Police say Dickerson was stopped around 4 this morning on Route 1 in Groton near Route 117 for an equipment violation. Dickerson was asked to leave the car, as police smelled marijuana, and also found crack cocaine in the vehicle. Dickerson then later rushed back to the car, and drove off, with officer Tyler DeAngelo being dragged to an area near Buddington Road. DeAngelo then freed himself, and Dickerson continued the police chase until he was apprehended in New London. DeAngelo was treated and released for non life-threatening injuries.

STATE CHIEF JUSTICE NOMINEE GRILLED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut chief justice nominee Andrew McDonald denies he’s an “activist” justice, a claim made by some of his opponents. Conservative groups want lawmakers to reject McDonald, calling him an “activist” who puts his liberal political beliefs ahead of the law. Meanwhile, conservative lawmakers claim McDonald lacks the necessary experience. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s nominee has been an associate justice of the state’s highest court since 2013. He didn’t previously serve as a superior or appellate court judge. McDonald appeared Monday before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee. Asked by Democratic Rep. William Tong, a committee co-chairman, whether he’s an activist, McDonald answered, “no, I am not.” McDonald says the accusation of judicial activism by liberals or conservatives “is in the eye of the person who dislikes the opinion” of a judge.

GUN LAWS COALITION GROWS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Governors of two states and Puerto Rico are joining the leaders of Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey to share information on illegal guns and gun purchasers while making progress on gun safety measures. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Delaware Gov. John Carney and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello joined the States for Safety coalition on Monday. Officials say the states represent more than 35 million Americans. Baker is the sole Republican among the governors of the six U.S. states. Rossello is a Democrat and a member of his island’s New Progressive party. Baker says his state’s public safety officials will work across borders to share information to “keep our communities safe.”

CHANGE THE SCRIPT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials are launching a statewide public awareness campaign to help link health care providers, pharmacists and others with the resources they need to address the state’s opioid abuse problem. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and several state commissions on Monday unveiled a new public service announcement, which urges people to visit www.drugfreect.org . The Change the Script campaign also includes educational materials to be distributed by the state to local health departments, local prevention councils and others about prevention, treatment and recovery options. Change the Script messages will soon be seen on billboards and buses, as well as in television, radio, print, and online advertising. Department of Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says he hopes the materials will encourage a larger dialogue between patients and prescribers when addressing pain management.

RI NOW RED FLAG STATE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island is the first state since a deadly school shooting in Florida to establish a new policy to try to keep guns away from people who show warning signs of violence. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo established a so-called “red flag” policy Monday. It directs law enforcement to take all available legal steps to remove firearms from those who pose a threat, launches a public awareness campaign and creates a gun safety working group. It doesn’t give law enforcement any new authority to take guns away. Rhode Island is considering a red flag law to do that. California, Connecticut, Indiana, Oregon and Washington have red flag laws. More than a dozen other states are considering similar bills. Raimondo says this month’s shooting in Parkland, Florida, renewed the urgency for states to act.