TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW COUNCIL REVIEWS RT 82 RENO

Norwich’s current city council last night receives its first official look at the state department of transportation’s plan to lessen the hazardous driving conditions on Route 82. The D-O-T estimates crashes on the busy commercial corridor will decrease by 79-percent, if its proposal is adopted. A median divider would be constructed between the Staples Plaza and Asylum Street, with six traffic signals replaced with roundabouts. The previous city council has gone on record rejecting the roundabouts, suggesting changes in traffic signal patterns and increased police coverage may be the answer. State D-O-T official Will Britnell told them that wouldn’t cut it. The D-O-T says it’s done some preliminary planning work on the project, but still has a long way to go. Any construction isn’t expected for at least 5 years.

MCDONALD UNFAVORABLE

(Hartford, CT) — It took over 13 hours, but the grilling of state Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Andrew McDonald is complete. Committee members grilled McDonald for over 13 hours yesterday as a public hearing was held on the nomination. The panel then voted to a 20-20 tie on the nomination, sending it to the full legislature with an unfavorable recommendation. McDonald would be the first openly gay chief justice in the nation if he’s confirmed by the legislature.

NORWICH MAN DIES IN CRASH

One person has died following a two vehicle crash on Interstate 395 northbound in Yantic. It happened just after midnight. Officials say when crews arrived they found both cars off the roadway and in the trees. State police identify the victim as 51-year-old Johann Liebig of Norwich . I-395 northbound just after exit 14 was closed for hours. The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Brooke Fitch of Plainfield was not injured. Police say Liebig struck the other car while he was trying to pass her.

SCHOOL BUDGET PASSED

It’ll be a $78.3 mil­lion bud­get for the Gro­ton school system for the 2018-19 fis­cal year, an in­crease of about $1.85 mil­lion, or almost 2 1/2 per­cent, over the cur­rent fis­cal year. The bud­get, approved last night by the school board by a 7-2 margin, is headed to Town Man­ager John Burt, and the Town Coun­cil and then goes to the Rep­re­sen­ta­tive Town Meet­ing for ap­proval.

CENTRAL HALL CONSTRUCTION PROGRESSES

The second floor of the new Central Hall Block building on West Main Street in Mystic was raised by construction workers on Monday. Historic Mystic LLC, which has owned the property since 2004, plans to build a four-story structure over the water, with six retail stores on the first floor and 12 two-bedroom condominiums on the second, third and fourth floors. The original Central Hall building burned in 2000.

MORE CHANGE FOR HOUSING AUTHORITY

The New London Housing Authority is about to undergo another major change. After years of persistent problems, it’s Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on whether to hire an outside firm to take over management of its depleting portfolio of properties. The commission will also be considering a proposal by housing and service management company Imagineers LLC to provide not only oversight but an executive director. It’s a move that interim Housing Authority Executive Director Lee Erdmann said would help improve services for residents and provide much-needed stability to the organization.

COURTNEY FEELS MOOD CHANGE

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney was in Groton Monday at the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut luncheon. He said he’s optimistic that Congress will do something to address gun violence. Courtney said “it feels different this time!” On DACA, Courtney said the public overwhelmingly supports granting some 800,000 childhood immigrants legal status.

BUDGET FORUM TONIGHT

The New London school district will hold a budget forum tonight at 6:00 o’clock at the Science & Technology Magnet High School to discuss the school district’s budget priorities for the 2018-2019 school year and it’s vision for the future. Last week, Interim school superintendent Stephen Tracy presented the Board of Education with a proposed budget of $69.7 million dollars, a 4.3 percent increase from the current budget. The school board is expected to adopt a budget as early as March 8th.