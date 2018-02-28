WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

PLEA DEAL IN VOODOO PRIESTESS CASE

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Norwich man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who planned to kill him has been offered a plea deal by prosecutors. 41-year-old Patrick Antoine was offered the deal during a court appearance Tuesday. His attorney told the judge that Antoine “would like to consider it.” He has until March 28. Terms were not made public. Antoine faces more than 100 years in prison if convicted of all charges at trial. Authorities say Antoine, a legal U.S. resident originally from Haiti, went to police in June 2016 and said he stabbed his wife, 37-year-old Margarette Mady, who was eight months pregnant with a child he believed was not his. The unborn child also died.

GROTON SCOOTER CRASH

Information is being sought regarding a late Tuesday night crash in Groton. Town police say a car collided with a motor scooter just after 11 PM on Route 12 near Crystal Lake Road. Police say the driver of the scooter was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he’s listed in stable condition with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. His name isn’t being released right now. The car, a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, was left abandoned. Contact Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712 with any information.

FED EX DRIVER TO BE IN COURT

A Federal Express driver from Hamden is to appear in court March 27th after state police say he hit a motorcyclist in Colchester, who later died. 26-year old Kendrick Marshall is facing charges of negligent homicide. The arrest warrant affidavit says Marshall was beginning to turn left into a driveway on Windham Avenue in Colchester on May 26th of last year, when the motorcycle, driven by 63-year old Vincent Cormier of Lebanon, hit him from the opposite direction. Cormier later died at Hartford Hospital. Marshall is out on bond.

MARIA VICTIMS RALLY IN HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Activists and Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria are urging Connecticut lawmakers to help the thousands of people who’ve sought refuge in the state after last year’s devastating storm. More than 100 people turned out Wednesday for a rally at the state Capitol to support legislation that would provide $2.5 million in financial assistance to school districts, nonprofit agencies and other groups assisting the thousands of hurricane victims from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands now living in the state. It’s one of several proposals being considered to help the evacuees. There’s another bill to boost funding for affected school districts and family resource centers, while Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed spending $400,000 providing temporary housing assistance to about 40 Puerto Rican families living in Hartford.

ROOF PROJECT APPROVED

The roof at the Fields Memorial School in Bozrah will be replaced. Town voters approved the 1-point-45 million dollar expenditure at a Tuesday evening meeting. The town’s portion of the project is estimated at 535-thousand dollars, with the state kicking in the rest. The roof was last replaced in 1991.

