WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LOCAL STUDENTS TO WALK OUT

On March 14th at 10 a.m. high schools and some middle schools throughout eastern Connecticut will participate in an approximately 17 minute event in what is being called “#NationalSchoolWalkout.” Local school administrators said Tuesday they plan to completely support student-led events in connection with the national walkout, in response to school violence. In some schools, the event is planned as a “walk-in,” keeping activities within the buildings. The faculty and staff at Norwich Free Academy observed a moment of silence yesterday to note Wednesday’s return to school by the high school students in Parkland, Florida.

HOUSING AUTHORITY HIRES OUTSIDE CONTRACTOR

The New London Housing Authority board of commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Imagineers LLC to oversee operations. In a historic move, the board expects to boost efficiency and improve conditions at the four state and federally subsidized properties. The move did not come without controversy. Housing Authority staff aired frustrations over an unhealthy atmosphere among employees, an increased workload and added stress over the fear they’d lose their jobs with the shift to Imagineers.

BOARD PASSES SCHOOL BUDGET

At a meeting last night, the Montville Board of Ed­u­ca­tion told residents by a 7-2 vote they support a $38.9 mil­lion bud­get for 2018-19. The board also said they will push to get the dis­trict out of the bus­ing busi­ness. They want to sell the buses worth about $600,000 and hope the town would use some of that rev­enue to help with the school bud­get. Fac­ing potential steep lay­offs due to lower-than-an­tic­i­pated state aid, the school board ap­proved a bud­get that would reduce al­most a half-mil­lion dol­lars from op­er­at­ing ex­penses by tak­ing ad­van­tage of five early re­tire­ments, small in­creases to high school class sizes and switch­ing the mid­dle school to block sched­ul­ing.

THIRD CASINO ON HOLD, UNDER ATTACK

A bill in­tro­duced by the Public Safety and Se­cu­rity Com­mit­tee sur­faced in the state leg­is­la­ture on Tues­day. It would re­peal au­tho­riza­tion of the third Con­necti­cut casino just as de­mo­li­tion work at the site was about to be­gin today. The demolition has been delayed at least a week. The bill would es­tab­lish an ap­pli­ca­tion process for those in­ter­ested in de­vel­op­ing a casino in the state. It would, in effect, re­peal the au­thor­ity of the Mashan­tucket Pe­quot-Mo­he­gan part­ner­ship in­tent on build­ing a casino on non-­tribal land in East Wind­sor. A spokesman for the tribes said the bill would cost thou­sands of peo­ple their jobs and the state hun­dreds of mil­lions in rev­enue.

POLICE MERGER COMMITTEE MEETS TONIGHT

The Old Lyme Police Services Options Committee will meet tonight at 6:00 for the first time at Old Lyme Town Hall. They’ll study the potential of one police department to serve both Old Lyme and East Lyme and make a recommendation.

POLICE STORM CAR DEALERSHIP

Stonington police, officers from Groton Town, and state police responded to a report that someone had gone into the Brustolon Buick GMC on Route 1 in Mystic about 4 p.m. yesterday with a gun and ordered people to get on the ground. Police evacuated the building but quickly discovered the report was a hoax. Police found that a local man who called them was apparently suffering from dementia. Police said they would not charge him with falsely reporting an incident.

LAND SWAP QUESTIONED

More than 70 residents packed a Groton Town Coun­cil pub­lic hear­ing Tues­day on whether the town should move for­ward with a con­ser­va­tion land swap to build its new mid­dle school. Gro­ton re­ceived ap­proval for $100 mil­lion in state fund­ing for its $184 mil­lion school con­struc­tion pro­gram. But con­struc­tion of the mid­dle school, which would be built first, is con­tin­gent on the swap. Multiple residents told the council on Tuesday the land is not equivalent. State Sen. Heather Somers said the state would not give any more “di­ver­sity grants” like the one Gro­ton re­ceived to cover 80 per­cent of the cost of one of its schools. She said the state ex­pects more bad eco­nomic news later this week.