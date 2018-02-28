WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LOCAL STUDENTS TO WALK OUT
On March 14th at 10 a.m. high schools and some middle schools throughout eastern Connecticut will participate in an approximately 17 minute event in what is being called “#NationalSchoolWalkout.” Local school administrators said Tuesday they plan to completely support student-led events in connection with the national walkout, in response to school violence. In some schools, the event is planned as a “walk-in,” keeping activities within the buildings. The faculty and staff at Norwich Free Academy observed a moment of silence yesterday to note Wednesday’s return to school by the high school students in Parkland, Florida.
HOUSING AUTHORITY HIRES OUTSIDE CONTRACTOR
The New London Housing Authority board of commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with Imagineers LLC to oversee operations. In a historic move, the board expects to boost efficiency and improve conditions at the four state and federally subsidized properties. The move did not come without controversy. Housing Authority staff aired frustrations over an unhealthy atmosphere among employees, an increased workload and added stress over the fear they’d lose their jobs with the shift to Imagineers.
BOARD PASSES SCHOOL BUDGET
At a meeting last night, the Montville Board of Education told residents by a 7-2 vote they support a $38.9 million budget for 2018-19. The board also said they will push to get the district out of the busing business. They want to sell the buses worth about $600,000 and hope the town would use some of that revenue to help with the school budget. Facing potential steep layoffs due to lower-than-anticipated state aid, the school board approved a budget that would reduce almost a half-million dollars from operating expenses by taking advantage of five early retirements, small increases to high school class sizes and switching the middle school to block scheduling.
THIRD CASINO ON HOLD, UNDER ATTACK
A bill introduced by the Public Safety and Security Committee surfaced in the state legislature on Tuesday. It would repeal authorization of the third Connecticut casino just as demolition work at the site was about to begin today. The demolition has been delayed at least a week. The bill would establish an application process for those interested in developing a casino in the state. It would, in effect, repeal the authority of the Mashantucket Pequot-Mohegan partnership intent on building a casino on non-tribal land in East Windsor. A spokesman for the tribes said the bill would cost thousands of people their jobs and the state hundreds of millions in revenue.
POLICE MERGER COMMITTEE MEETS TONIGHT
The Old Lyme Police Services Options Committee will meet tonight at 6:00 for the first time at Old Lyme Town Hall. They’ll study the potential of one police department to serve both Old Lyme and East Lyme and make a recommendation.
POLICE STORM CAR DEALERSHIP
Stonington police, officers from Groton Town, and state police responded to a report that someone had gone into the Brustolon Buick GMC on Route 1 in Mystic about 4 p.m. yesterday with a gun and ordered people to get on the ground. Police evacuated the building but quickly discovered the report was a hoax. Police found that a local man who called them was apparently suffering from dementia. Police said they would not charge him with falsely reporting an incident.
LAND SWAP QUESTIONED
More than 70 residents packed a Groton Town Council public hearing Tuesday on whether the town should move forward with a conservation land swap to build its new middle school. Groton received approval for $100 million in state funding for its $184 million school construction program. But construction of the middle school, which would be built first, is contingent on the swap. Multiple residents told the council on Tuesday the land is not equivalent. State Sen. Heather Somers said the state would not give any more “diversity grants” like the one Groton received to cover 80 percent of the cost of one of its schools. She said the state expects more bad economic news later this week.