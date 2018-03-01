THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

FARE INCREASES PANNED
A proposal by the state Department of Transportation to increase the fares for buses, rail, and paratransit services is generating some stiff opposition from local residents. Lashawn Allwood was among those who spoke out against the rate hikes during a public hearing last night at New London City Hall. She says the increases would be devastating. Ralph Buchetti says he has a problem with raising bus fares by 25-cents. The DOT proposal would increase rail fare by 21-percent by the year 2021. It also includes major service reductions to Shoreline East.
FORMER NEW LONDON LEADER DIES
The former member of the New London Board of Education and City Council who served as both deputy mayor and mayor and led the council’s Public Safety Committee has died. Wayne Vendetto, widely respected as a plainspoken man, entrenched in local politics and involved in numerous community events and organizations passed away on Monday evening. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home on Ocean Ave.
NORWICH GRAND LIST IMPROVES
The City of Norwich saw a strong increase of $31.5 million in the grand list of taxable property in 2017 in combined real estate, motor vehicle and personal property values. Assessor Donna Ralston also reported a sharp decline of $3.9 million in tax-exempt properties.
INTENSE STUDY OF GAMBLING PROPOSED
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers have introduced a bill supporting a study on the effects of gambling, the first of its kind in nearly a decade. “The Day” reports the bill introduced this week would have the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development requests proposals from independent research and professional services firms. The proposals would be for a study on the impact of all forms of gambling, including the Connecticut Lottery and off-track betting. The study would be funded with unclaimed lottery winnings. All of the legislature’s gambling-related bills will be presented at a public hearing March 8.
SUPP TAX BILL COMING
A supplemental tax bill of one mill to help close the more than $1.5 million deficit brought on by cuts in state aid will officially hit Ledyard residents’ mailboxes soon. The Ledyard Town Council voted 8-0 last night to issue the tax bill that will apply to residential and commercial property and will be due April 1, payable by April 30th. It doesn’t apply to motor vehicles. The supplemental tax is expected to raise more than $1 million for the town.