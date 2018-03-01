THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

FARE INCREASES PANNED

A proposal by the state Department of Transportation to increase the fares for buses, rail, and paratransit services is generating some stiff opposition from local residents. Lashawn Allwood was among those who spoke out against the rate hikes during a public hearing last night at New London City Hall. She says the increases would be devastating. Ralph Buchetti says he has a problem with raising bus fares by 25-cents. The DOT proposal would increase rail fare by 21-percent by the year 2021. It also includes major service reductions to Shoreline East.

FORMER NEW LONDON LEADER DIES

The for­mer mem­ber of the New London Board of Ed­u­ca­tion and City Coun­cil who served as both deputy mayor and mayor and led the coun­cil’s Public Safety Com­mit­tee has died. Wayne Ven­detto, widely re­spected as a plain­spo­ken man, en­trenched in lo­cal pol­i­tics and in­volved in nu­mer­ous com­mu­nity events and or­ga­ni­za­tions passed away on Monday evening. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home on Ocean Ave.

NORWICH GRAND LIST IMPROVES

The City of Nor­wich saw a strong in­crease of $31.5 million in the grand list of tax­able prop­erty in 2017 in com­bined real es­tate, mo­tor ve­hi­cle and per­sonal prop­erty val­ues. Asses­sor Donna Ral­ston also re­ported a sharp de­cline of $3.9 mil­lion in tax-ex­empt prop­er­ties.

INTENSE STUDY OF GAMBLING PROPOSED

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers have introduced a bill supporting a study on the effects of gambling, the first of its kind in nearly a decade. “The Day” reports the bill introduced this week would have the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development requests proposals from independent research and professional services firms. The proposals would be for a study on the impact of all forms of gambling, including the Connecticut Lottery and off-track betting. The study would be funded with unclaimed lottery winnings. All of the legislature’s gambling-related bills will be presented at a public hearing March 8.

SUPP TAX BILL COMING

A supplemental tax bill of one mill to help close the more than $1.5 million deficit brought on by cuts in state aid will officially hit Ledyard residents’ mailboxes soon. The Ledyard Town Council voted 8-0 last night to issue the tax bill that will apply to residential and commercial property and will be due April 1, payable by April 30th. It doesn’t apply to motor vehicles. The supplemental tax is expected to raise more than $1 million for the town.