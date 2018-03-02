FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

BAD STORM

An 11-year-old boy in New York state is the fifth person reported killed by downed trees in a fierce winter storm bringing high winds and heavy rain to the East Coast. A tree crashed through a house in New York’s Putnam County shortly after noon Friday. A 6-year-old Virginia boy and adults in Virginia, Rhode Island and Maryland also died Friday due to fallen trees or tree limbs. Meanwhile, police in New York reported that several barges broke loose in the Hudson River during the storm. The barges were part of the construction project for the new Mario Cuomo Bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge. The Coast Guard and the New York City Fire Department as well as commercial tugs responded. Locally, numerous power outages are reported, with the hardest hit areas along the shoreline. Many road closures are also reported, including Route 85 at the Waterford/Montville town line, due to downed trees and utility wires. Amtrak has suspended service in the Northeast corridor.

NPU CONSIDERING LAND PURCHASE

A land purchase being considered by Norwich Public Utilities could provide additional recreational opportunities in the city. The city’s public utilities commission discussed the issue in executive session this week. No action has been taken by the panel as of yet, and the property in question is not being publicly identified right now. A draft resolution indicates the land would be used for NPU equipment storage and utility services, but would also provide additional recreational possibilities. The property would replace another undisclosed piece of land currently used by NPU that’s in the city’s enterprise zone. The utilities commission says it’s seeking more information about the proposed purchase from NPU General Manager John Bilda.

POLICE OFFICER WORKING AGAIN

A Groton Town Police officer, injured this week after being dragged along Route 1 by a motorist, is back at work. Police say Tyler DeAngelo returned to duty today. DeAngelo was injured after he stopped 22-year old Taj Dickerson early Monday morning for an equipment violation. DeAngelo ordered Dickerson out of the car after the officer smelled marijuana. Crack cocaine was then found in the vehicle, upon which Dickerson got back in, and drove off, with DeAngelo partially hanging out of the car. He was dragged about a mile down the road, before he escaped. Dickerson was later captured in New London, and is due in court March 19th.

HOSPITAL CRASH DRIVER DIES

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – The man who intentionally crashed into Middlesex hospital and then set himself on fire has died from his injuries. Officials at Bridgeport Hospital say 27-year-old Steven Ellam died on Thursday night. Ellam was taken to a burn unit in critical condition after driving through the emergency room entrance of the Middletown hospital on Feb. 22. The episode remains under investigation and his motives were not known. Ellam was well-known to police and had numerous criminal convictions, including for assault, attempted assault and strangulation. Officials said the car he was driving at the time of the crash had cans of flammable liquid inside. No other serious injuries were reported at the hospital.

SENTENCING IN DISMEMBERED STUDENT CASE

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut nurse convicted at his third trial of killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. The Connecticut Post reports that Jermaine Richards was sentenced Friday. The 34-year-old Richards was convicted in September of killing 20-year-old Eastern Connecticut State University sophomore Alyssiah Marie Wiley in 2013. Her partial remains were found in a wooded area of Trumbull about a mile and a half from Richards’ Bridgeport home. Richards’ first two trials ended in hung juries. His defense pointed out that there is no physical evidence in the case, nothing to show where or when Wiley was killed, and no eyewitnesses. Wiley’s family and friends testified Richards was jealous, possessive and had been physically violent with her.

TEEN TEXTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State Capitol Police are investigating a Connecticut legislator accused of allegedly sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl. Officer Scott Driscoll said Friday the department “received information involving Rep. Angel Arce and an investigation is ongoing to determine whether a crime has been committed.” The Hartford Courant published a series of texts the 57-year-old Hartford lawmaker allegedly sent to the teen in 2015, including “good night love and sweet dreams and thank you for coming into my life,” “you are so beautiful and gorgeous” and “I think we going to keep a lot of secrets between us.” Jeffrey Kestenband, Arce’s lawyer, says the Democrat “did not do anything improper and will not comment further, based on my advice.” Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz has called on Arce to resign.

PTSD LAWSUIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Navy and Marine Corps veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems are accusing the Navy in a new lawsuit of unfairly issuing them less-than-honorable discharges that prevent them from getting support and Veterans Affairs benefits. The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Connecticut seeks class-action status for thousands of Navy and Marine Corps veterans. The veterans are represented by students with Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic, which filed a similar lawsuit against the Army last year. Navy officials did not immediately return a message Friday. The veterans say they were given less-than-honorable discharges for minor infractions linked to untreated mental health problems. They also say the Naval Discharge Review Board has unlawfully denied their applications to change their discharge characterization.