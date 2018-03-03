SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

PERFECT STORM?

(WFSB) It appeared to be a “perfect storm”, high winds and heavy rain hammered southeastern Connecticut bringing down tree limbs on top of power lines Friday, prompting power outages, road closures and early school dismissals. At its peak Eversource reported over 71,000 customers statewide were without electricity. As of 4 p.m., Friday afternoon Eversource’s outage map reported more than 8,700 customers without power in the region, Montville leading the way at 2,000-plus outages. At this hour 41,000 customers are without electricity statewide. 7400 in southeastern Connecticut. Mitchell College and schools in Montville, North Stonington and elsewhere were dismissed early and called off afternoon and evening activities. Amtrak suspended most service, between New York and Boston. And Cross Sound Ferry Services, also canceled service due to fierce wind and rain. Flooding was spotted on roads in Mystic, Old Lyme and Stonington and Ch 3 Chief meteorologist Bruce Deprest reported a wind gust Friday of nearly 75 mph in New London. Flooding remains a concern today especially around high tide at 10am.

NORWICH POLICE ANNOUNCE ST PAT’S PARADE TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

(THE BULLETIN) Norwich police say there will be several temporary downtown parking and traffic restrictions Sunday for the annual Norwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade and street festival, which will begin at 1 p.m. The parade route will be closed to traffic at 11 a.m. and will begin on Main Street at Railroad Avenue. At 10 a.m., Main Street will be closed between North Main and Franklin streets for the parade setup. Motorists are encouraged to use the Market Street parking garage; and the City Hall parking deck will be accessible prior to and during the parade. For more information, go to the Norwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade website at www.gonorwichct.com.

NORWICH TOP 10 TAXPAYERS

The list of the top 10 Norwich city taxpayers was released this week by the Tax Assessors office and its very similar to last year’s list, with Computer Sciences Corporation once again at the top as the largest taxpayer. TKG Norwich and Domino Solar Ltd were 2nd and 3rd on the list. Rounding out the top 10 was Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust.

NEW LONDON SUMMER EVENTS TAKING SHAPE, SAILFEST COSTS STUDIED

(THE DAY) The New London City Council has renewed a contract with Neff Productions, for six events that run from July through October. Event planner Barbara Neff’s contract with the city is for $24,000. It’s a contract that has been approved at the same cost by the City Council for the past nine years. Neff also runs the city-sponsored Sailfest in conjunction with the Downtown New London Association. It’s the city’s largest annual event and has come under some scrutiny in recent yetars as the city looks to shave expenses. Neff said she has not been directed by the city to cut a day off this year’s Sailfest, the planning for which is already underway.

NPU CONSIDERING $500,000 LAND PURCHASE

Norwich Public Utilities may purchase an undisclosed property in the city for $500,000 for utility use that could provide “additional recreational opportunities in the city.” The Board of Public Utilities Commissioners delayed action on the proposal and asked General Manager John Bilda for more information before considering the purchase at an upcoming meeting. The property hasn’t been identified pending completion of a purchase and sale agreement between the owner and NPU. The deal also will need approval by the City Council.

FOXWOODS MAINTENANCE WORKERS FILE PETITION FOR UNION VOTES

A union that’s been or­ga­niz­ing main­te­nance and clean­ing staff at Fox­woods Re­sort Casino has pe­ti­tioned for an elec­ tion. The Bos­ton-based New Eng­land Joint Board of Unite Here is seek­ing to rep­re­sent more than 300 em­ploy­ees of Fox­woods’ En­vi­ron­men­tal Ser­vices Depart­ment, which is re­spon­si­ble for clean­ing much of the casino, though not ho­tel rooms. The union says En­vi­ron­men­tal Ser­vices Depart­ment em­ploy­ees ap­proached them about a year ago, pri­mar­ily out of con­cerns about pay and treat­ment by man­age­ment. The Mashan­tuck­ets also con­firmed that a union rep­re­sent­ing work­ers in Fox­woods’ Engi­neer­ing Depart­ment, has pe­ti­tioned for an elec­tion to add slot-ma­chine tech­ni­cians.

INJURED GROTON TOWN POLICE OFFICER RETURNS TO DUTY

Groton police Officer Tyler DeAngelo, injured earlier this week after being dragged about a mile by a fleeing felon has returned to work. DeAngelo has not yet returned to regular patrol duties but is expected to once he has fully recovered. Police said DeAngelo sustained abrasions, contusions and a laceration to the back of his head that required staples.

AP-US-COASTAL-STORM-PRESERVATIONIST-KILLED

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man who fought to preserve the landscape of the famous Breakers mansion in Newport has died after he was hit by a falling tree during the powerful Atlantic coast storm. Robert Beaver lived down the street from The Breakers, the Gilded Age mansion built for the Vanderbilt family. Newport police and fire officials tell The Newport Daily News that the 72-year-old Beaver was killed around 3:20 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on him during the storm. They said the tree was on the property of Beaver’s residence. Beaver was among those to lead a neighbor’s group as it fought against a plan to build a visitors center on the grounds of the seaside estate. The plan was later approved and the visitors center is moving forward.

TEEN TEXTS-LAWMAKER POLICE INVESTIGATING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police are investigating a Connecticut legislator who is accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl. Capitol police officer Scott Driscoll said Friday that his department received information involving Rep. Angel Arce (AHR’-say) and that an investigation is underway to determine if a crime had been committed. The Hartford Courant published a series of texts the 57-year-old Hartford Democrat allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. One read, “good night love and sweet dreams and thank you for coming into my life.” Other messages included “you are so beautiful and gorgeous” and “I think we going to keep a lot of secrets between us.” Jeffrey Kestenband, Arce’s lawyer, says the Democrat did nothing improper and will not comment further. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) has called on Arce to resign.