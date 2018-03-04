SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Strong winds brought by a coastal storm have caused thousands of power outages across the state. There were gusts of wind up to 70 MPH in Connecticut, and eastern Massachusetts exceeded 90 MPH, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron. The Eversource outage map shows remaining outages.

One person is dead after falling into the water near the Guilford Yacht Club on Saturday, said officials from the Coast Guard. Crews were called to the Yacht Club on New Whitfield Street at around 2:30 p.m. Guilford Police, Fire, and the Coast Guard responded to a call of a person in the water near the Guilford Yacht Club on Saturday after a barge capsized with eight people on board. A spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard said seven people were accounted for and safe, but another was in the water off the shore. Divers were called in to assist. The U.S. Coast Guard responded with a Jayhawk rescue helicopter and a 45 ft. rescue vessel.

NORWICH COUNCIL TO GET REID & HUGHES UPDATE MONDAY

Norwich — The Day reports the preferred developer for the Reid & Hughes building has secured most of the financing needed for the estimated $500,000 initial stabilization work required, but is awaiting a decision by Norwich Community Development Corp. on Tuesday for the final $100,000 needed for the project. The City Council on Jan. 2 agreed to give the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development a 60-day extension on its deadline to begin work to stabilize the decaying building to allow time for the institute to secure major financing for a planned $6 million renovation project. On Monday during its 7:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, the council will hear a progress report on that effort, with a resolution on the agenda either to authorize City Manager John Salomone to proceed with the already approved development agreement or “accept a notification to be issued by the Women’s Institute that it has elected to terminate the Development Agreement,” the resolution states. The council has been split on its support for the Women’s Institute’s plan to renovate the building into 20 apartments and street-level commercial space.

SUICIDE RISK FOR DAIRY FARMERS

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — When some Northeast dairy farmers received their milk checks last month, their dairy cooperative included a list of mental health services and a suicide prevention hotline. It was an alarming sign of the financial stress small dairy farms are enduring. The Agri-Mark Inc. dairy cooperative says it felt obligated to get the resources out to its 1,000 farmers in New England and New York following the suicide of a member farmer in January. Agri-Mark economist Bob Wellington says farmers are facing their fourth year of payments well below their cost of production, due in part to a national and global oversupply of milk.

GUNS AND CONNECTICUT PENSIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state Treasurer Denise Nappier says she is open to reviewing whether the state should keep investments it has in gun companies. Nappier was asked last week by Democratic state Sen. Gayle Slossberg, of New Milford, to identify the state’s holdings in gun makers and the process to divest. Slossberg says it’s surprising Connecticut still has such investments, considering the state has been a leader in gun safety legislation since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Nappier says Connecticut’s pension portfolio has about $16.5 million invested in gun makers through equities and fixed income. That represents about five-hundredths of 1 percent of the total portfolio. She says she would consider divesting or not making further investments in gun companies “should the proliferation of gun violence persist.”

TESLA PITCHES TO SELL CARS IN CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Electric car-maker Tesla Motors is making another pitch to sell its vehicles directly to Connecticut consumers. The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee will hold a public hearing Monday on the latest bill to allow the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner to issue new or used car dealer’s licenses to electric vehicle manufacturers without a franchise agreement in the state. Tesla has been lobbying for several years to open retail outlets in Connecticut, but lawmakers have failed to pass the necessary legislation. State law currently prevents a vehicle manufacturer from also being a retailer. Representatives of Tesla and local advocacy groups are expected to testify in favor of the legislation. In past years, the Connecticut Automotive Retail Association has opposed Tesla’s efforts, saying the company should participate in the existing franchise system.

DOCTOR KILLED

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A newly unsealed arrest warrant says a University of Connecticut scientist charged with killing her professor husband wrote in her journal that it was self-defense. The Hartford Courant reports the warrant unsealed Friday in New Britain Superior Court says Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi wrote that Pierluigi Bigazzi came at her with a hammer during a fight over home repairs, and she wrestled it away from him and struck him with it several times. Kosuda-Bigazzi is charged with murdering her 84-year-old husband, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health. Investigators say his body might have been inside their Burlington house for eight months before it was discovered Feb. 5. Patrick Tomasiewicz, a lawyer for Kosuda-Bigazzi, said Saturday that he did not want to argue the case in the media.

RI LAWMAKER’S URGE CREATION OF INSPECTOR GENERAL’S OFFICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Rhode Island are pressing for the creation of an Office of Inspector General to root out government abuse, fraud and waste. Republican Rep. Robert Lancia said at a news conference Thursday that the state’s budget shortfall makes the need for the watchdog role more urgent. He is the lead sponsor of a bill to create the office. The bill would give the office subpoena power to investigate mismanagement of public funds at the local, state and federal level. In addition to pursuing civil and criminal cases, the inspector general would issue annual recommendations on cost-saving measures. The Providence Journal reports that the legislature has an auditor general and the Department of Administration has auditors that work with state agencies.