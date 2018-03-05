MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

DEMOLITION CEREMONY

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – Leaders of Connecticut’s two federally recognized Indian tribes are pushing ahead with plans to build a casino, despite delays in federal approvals. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes took the first step Monday toward demolishing an old movie theater in East Windsor, the planned site of their jointly owned gambling facility. More than 100 people cheered when a piece of heavy equipment knocked the first bricks from a corner of the abandoned theater. The tribal chairmen are urging Connecticut lawmakers to stand by legislation they passed last year allowing the casino to be built. They’ve argued it’s needed to compete with a new MGM casino, opening soon in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. Lawmakers from Bridgeport and other cities are pushing for an open casino bidding process, allowing other operators into the state.

KEY VOTE FOR REID AND HUGHES

The future of the Reid and Hughes building in Downtown Norwich is hinging on a vote Tuesday afternoon. The committee that oversees the city’s downtown revitalization fund will be considering a funding request from Hartford-based Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development. The preferred developer of the dilapidated Main Street property is seeking 150-thousand dollars from the fund to stabilize the property, and says, without the money, the project is kaput. Mayor Peter Nystrom notes the revitalization fund is generally used for property renovation, not stabilization. But he thinks an exception can easily be made. Aldermen tonight unanimously agreed to keep supporting the Women’s Institute in its effort to eventually put new retail and residential space in the Reid and Hughes.

DANIELSON PLEA DEALS

Three Danielson brothers Monday accept plea deals in a combined case of child pornography and child neglect. 34-year old James Emory and his 40-year old brother Jason will each serve five years in prison and five years probation, after pleading guilty to one count of possessing child pornography under the Alford Doctrine. That means they don’t admit guilt, but also don’t want to go to trial. A third brother, 25-year old Nicolas Emory, will serve eight years in prison after also pleading guilty. State police charged the three in February of last year after discovering large amounts of child porn in their possession, and Nicolas Emory’s three young children suffering from severe neglect. The children’s mother is to appear in court April 6th to decide whether to accept a plea deal, while their grandmother has rejected a plea offer.

BURGLARY SUSPECT NABBED

A Stonington man has been charged with burglary and larceny after allegedly breaking into a Glenwood Avenue home in New London Sunday. Police say 48-year old Michael Algiere entered the residence, and then fled. Waterford police, helped by surveillance video from a security camera at the home, later captured the suspect on Route 1 near the town line with East Lyme. They say they found evidence of the crime scene with Algiere, who has confessed. He’s been held on bond, pending a scheduled court date today.

HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER CULT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A settlement has been reached in a bizarre lawsuit that accused four Connecticut high school educators of “indoctrinating” three sisters into a religious cult that celebrates death and causing the siblings to suffer severe personality changes. Court documents show the lawsuit filed nearly four years ago was reported settled after a conference led by a federal judge in New Haven on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed. The settlement must be approved by the local school board. The sisters’ parents sued the Avon school district, three teachers and a guidance counselor. The couple alleged the educators indoctrinated their daughters into a cult and the sisters became secretive and began speaking a strange language. The names of the parents and sisters were kept secret. The school district and educators denied the allegations.