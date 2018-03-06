TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

TAKE THE BUDGET TO COURT!

Saying there’s absolutely no place to cut, Norwich’s Board of Education is indicating it may go to court if its proposed 83-million dollar school budget for the next fiscal year isn’t passed. The spending plan is 9-percent more than the current budget. School officials say years of little or no increases have taken a toll on school programs and personnel. They’ll also be asking the city for supplemental education funding to cover higher than-expected costs this year for children with special needs. The school board is scheduled to pass its 2018-2019 budget March 13th, and send it to the city manager.

FUNDING DENIED!!

A major setback for a planned 6-million dollar renovation of the crumbling Reid and Hughes building in Downtown Norwich. A 150-thousand dollar grant request from the preferred developer, the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development, was rejected by the committee overseeing Norwich’s downtown revitalization fund, saying the project doesn’t fit with the fund’s objectives. Women’s Institute Executive Director Betsy Crum was unavailable for comment, but told city aldermen Monday evening the renovation could be in jeopardy without the money. Mayor Peter Nystrom hopes the project can still move ahead. Nystrom says it would be up to the City Council to determine if city funding should go toward the Reid and Hughes stabilization. The Women’s Institute hopes to put in new retail and residential space at the Main Street site.

GUN RANGE HEARING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Griswold residents are urging Connecticut lawmakers to halt any plans to build a state police firing range in their community. Dozens turned out Tuesday to testify in favor of legislation requiring state agencies to conduct a study to “identify a suitable replacement” for the current training facility in Simsbury, which is prone to flooding and is rapidly eroding. Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney supports the concept. He’s urging state lawmakers to consider using an independent entity outside of state government to conduct the review. Several sites in Courtney’s eastern Connecticut district have been identified over the years as potential sites for the range. Griswold residents say they’re concerned about the noise from a gun range, which would be located on a 113-acre parcel near Pachaug State Forest.

INMATE CHARGED

An inmate at the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Montville has now been transferred to a maximum security facility in Somers, after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a prison officer. State police say 27-year old Jachim Lamar Brown is accused of attacking the officer around 9:45 AM Friday. The officer was taken to Backus Hospital In Norwich for treatment of unspecified injuries. Brown is to be arraigned on the assault charges March 29th in Norwich Superior Court. Brown has many pending court cases, including one for attempted murder last November in Bridgeport.

FRESH MONEY

A non-profit group dedicated to increasing access to locally-grown produce is receiving a 50-thousand dollar donation from Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. FRESH New London works to provide access to healthy foods in impoverished neighborhoods. L&M President and CEO Patrick Green says it’s a noble cause well worth supporting. This is the second time in nine months that Lawrence and Memorial Hospital has made a significant investment to promote health and wellness in New London.

DRUG PRICE REVIEW

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is considering imposing a state review whenever prescription drug prices rise beyond a certain threshold. State Comptroller Kevin Lembo and Rep. Sean Scanlon, both Democrats, unveiled legislation Tuesday that would create such a system. Their bill also requires drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers to disclose information about rebates and deals they’ve negotiated between themselves. Lembo, who is seeking re-lection, says consumers pay “massive, often inexplicable, drug price markups without even realizing it.” He says a state review will determine the rationalization for sudden price spikes. Under the bill, the state Office of Health Strategy will have the authority to request justification for whenever a drug price increases beyond a 25-percent threshold. Also, state-registered pharmacy benefit managers will have to disclose the amount of rebates they’ve received from manufacturers.

HELPING WOMEN IN PRISON

Governor Malloy is proposing a series of reforms to improve living conditions for incarcerated women in Connecticut. They include barring the shackling of pregnant inmates during labor, establishing child-friendly visitation policies, and providing feminine hygiene products at no cost. The governor’s announcement coincides with the “national day of empathy”– a bipartisan effort to reduce the prison population while making communities safer.

PROTESTING PROPOSED LIQUOR LAW CHANGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hundreds of family liquor store owners gathered at the Legislative Office Building to oppose Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s latest proposal to revamp state liquor laws. The Democrat is making a final push, before he leaves office, for legislation that would scrap the long-standing system that sets a minimum per bottle price for wine and spirits. Larry Cafero, executive director of the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut, says Malloy’s proposal goes further this year and would remove “any prohibition to sell below cost,” which he notes is dangerous considering “alcohol is an intoxicant.” Liquor store owners argued Tuesday the change would benefit big chains. But Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says recent changes, such as allowing Sunday sales, have not led to fewer small stores.