WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SNOW FALLING IN AREA

The rain that’s been falling in Southeastern Connecticut today changed this evening to wet snow, with driving conditions being affected. Total snow accumulations for the local area are projected at 2 to 5 inches, with the snow winding down late tonight. It’s been mostly snow throughout the rest of the state today, with much higher amounts predicted, especially in northwestern Connecticut, where a foot and a half is expected.

$$ FOR RIVERSIDE PARK

Some improvements are planned for New London’s Riverside Park. The City Council has approved the construction of a pavilion on the 18-acre site. The 28-thousand dollar structure is to be built on an existing concrete slab in the upper section of the park. The council also agreed to move a boundary line between the park and the Winthrop Elementary STEM Magnet School, putting a more than one-acre piece of property back into the park. A local conservancy group has been working to improve the park area, which has suffered from neglect. Recent projects have included a sidewalk on Riverside Heights Road, and some erosion control in a playground.

$$ FOR STATE DEMOCRATS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – National Democrats have given the Connecticut Democratic Party a $50,000 boost to help modernize training and organizing efforts. The Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday that Connecticut will receive the funding through a new, competitive grant program that attempts to incentivize early campaign organizing. DNC Chairman Tom Perez says Connecticut Democrats understand it’s important to train candidates and organize grassroots support early “so we can deliver the results the state deserves in 2018.” Democrats are hoping to retain control of the governorship, now that two-year Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election. Legislative, congressional and state constitutional seats are also on the ballot in November. National Republicans see an opportunity to win the governorship in Connecticut this year. The Republican Governors Association claims Democrats can’t escape Malloy’s legacy.

MALLOY DEFENDS SANCTUARY CITIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s not concerned about the federal government possibly suing Connecticut because some of its cities are considered so-called sanctuary cities. The Democrat said Wednesday that what’s happening in Connecticut “is totally legal.” The Trump administration on Tuesday sued to block California laws that extend protections to people living in the U.S. without legal status. The Justice Department argues such laws have prevented federal agents from doing their jobs. Several Connecticut cities have policies in place to protect immigrants. Without those, Malloy says there’s a fear people will be forced underground and out-of-reach of local law enforcement. Last year, Malloy’s office recommended local police not take action solely to enforce federal immigration law, or allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to question people already in custody.

SUB EXERCISE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Navy is testing its capabilities in the Arctic with submarines named after Connecticut and its capital city. The USS Connecticut and the USS Hartford are participating in Ice Exercise 2018, or ICEX. The five-week biennial exercise began Wednesday with the arrival of the two fast-attack submarines and a Royal Navy submarine, the HMS Trenchant. They’ll conduct multiple transits through the Arctic Ocean, surface at the North Pole, collect scientific data and train. The USS Connecticut is from Bangor, Washington. The USS Hartford is from Groton. The Navy uses the exercise to continue learning the best way to operate in the unique, harsh environment. A temporary ice camp was established on a sheet of ice. It serves as a command center for submarine operations, including torpedo exercises.