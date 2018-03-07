WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH DEMS WANT REFORM

The Norwich Democratic city council representatives are urging the mayor to open a conversation about the elimination of non-disclosure agreements, the examination of workplace harassment policies and training, and to “enhance communication and collaboration regarding workplace harassment. This action was requested after learning Norwich Public Utilities paid a $35,000 settlement over a harassment complaint. Mayor Peter Nystrom said in February he was “disgusted” by the pay-out and the lack of communication between the utility and the city.

ANIMAL TRANQUILIZER HITS DRUG TRADE

According to the latest data on fatal overdoses from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, an opioid drug intended to tranquilize large animals has made its way to Southeastern Connecticut. Data reveals seven of the 1,038 people who died by overdose last year had carfentanil in their systems. Of the seven, two were from Southeastern Connecticut. Carfentanil is estimated to be 100 times stronger than fentanyl, which already is up to 50 times stronger than heroin. According to records, 2017 marks the first year carfentanil has shown up in Connecticut’s fatal overdose data.

STONINGTON GRAND LIST GROWS

The Town of Ston­ing­ton’s 2017 grand list has in­creased 4.6 per­cent, due to the re­cently com­pleted reval­u­a­tion of all prop­erty and build­ings. The almost $2.8 billion dollar grand list shows an in­crease of al­most $123 mil­lion com­pared to 2016. The grand list is ex­pected to drop by al­most $4.8 mil­lion once eight non­profit or­ga­ni­za­tions file the proper pa­per­work to be tax ex­empt.

UCONN PROBING PRISON BIRTH

UConn Health has launched its own probe into a Feb. 13th incident in which a prison inmate gave birth inside a York Correctional Institution prison cell in Niantic. Two nurses were placed on leave pending the investigation. Officials said both nurses were aware the woman was pregnant.

ANOTHER REVIEW FOR OL BLIGHT PLAN

Old Lyme First Selectwoman Bonnie Reemsnyder said she plans to share residents’ comments on the proposed blight ordinance as well as discuss potential changes to the language of the ordinance with the town’s attorney. After the town attorney reviews the ordinance, the board of selectman would likely discuss changes and bring the proposed ordinance back to the public with one or two more presentations. Residents would have to vote to approve the ordinance at a town meeting for it to go into effect.