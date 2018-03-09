FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE POWER BY LATE SUNDAY

Officials at Eversource Energy says all its Connecticut customers should have their power restored by 11 PM Sunday, although most will be back on well before that. Crews from throughout New England have been working to get the power back on, after Wednesday’s nor’easter.

STATE COURT COMPUTERS INFECTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut court system says its computer system was infected by ransomware, a malicious software that can block access until a ransom is paid. A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch says the ransomware was detected early Friday morning by the branch’s informational technology division. It remains unclear how it managed to infect the system, but she says there was no ransom demand. The infection led to the branch’s computer system being shut down on Friday. Officials say no private information was released because of the infection. Also, they say no data was breached and no files were lost. Information technology staff plans to work over the weekend with the branch’s computer security vendor plan to eradicate the infection so the system can be brought back online.

ALL TROOPERS TO HAVE BODY CAMERAS

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – The new commander of the Connecticut State Police expects all troopers to be using body cameras by the end of the year, two years after they were supposed to begin using the devices under state law. Col. George Battle began his new job March 1, succeeding Col. Alaric Fox, who left to become police chief in Enfield. A 2015 state law required troopers to begin using body cameras by July 1, 2016, if supplied with the equipment. Battle told The Associated Press that it has taken a long time to test different cameras under different conditions. He says a decision will be made soon regarding which body camera model the troopers will use. Battle also says he isn’t planning any major changes at the Connecticut State Police.

STOLEN VEHICLE FATAL

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – A man police say was driving a vehicle stolen out of Vermont when he caused a fatal crash during a high-speed police chase in Connecticut is now facing a manslaughter charge. Connecticut State Police say 27-year-old Valery Labossiere, of Medford, Massachusetts, ran a red light and hit another vehicle in Groton on March 30, 2017. A passenger in the other vehicle, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, of Waterford, was killed. Police say Labossiere was driving nearly 100 mph in a pickup truck that had been reported stolen in Newbury, Vermont. He was charged with theft and reckless driving after the crash. The Day reports that the manslaughter charge was added this week. Bail was set at $300,000. His lawyer could not immediately be determined.