FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

OUTAGES REDUCED GREATLY IN MONTVILLE

Thousands of Connecticut residents remain without electricity from Wednesday’s nor’easter. Eversource reporting around 55000 customers still without power this morning. Some of the impacted utility customers could be waiting for days to get their lights back on. But, a lot of progress with power restoration has been made in hard hit Montville. More than 5,000 outages yesterday was reduced to 15-hundred first thing this morning. It’s now down to less than 400. Colchester is the new number one trouble spot with 900 outages.

EL PASSES BUDGET

The East Lyme Board of Selectmen on Wednesday unanimously approved their $24.25 million budget for 2018-19. First Selectman Mark Nickerson will now present the Board of Finance with the budget proposal at its March 14th meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The proposed budget represents a zero percent increase over the current fiscal year budget. A public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 30, at the East Lyme High School auditorium.

SCHOOL DAYS EXTENDED

Students will be going to school a week further into June this year because of the high number of snow days used this winter, including two this week in some towns. Preston Superintendent Roy M. Seitsinger said it’s been a challenging year because of the intensity of the storms and the timing. Most superintendents said the number of canceled school days has been higher than in recent years. Norwich Free Academy seniors will graduate on June 20 instead of June 12. The last day of school in Norwich public schools is June 20th. The last day of school in Preston and Groton is now June 22nd. New London schools go until June 18th.

AMAZING FURNITURE MOVING

Mark Kehlenbach, owner of Amazing Furniture in Taftville, has purchased the vacant two-story former Floor Covering Shop building at Main and North Main streets and plans to move his retail furniture showroom there by this summer. The building, originally an A&P Supermarket, has been vacant since 2012, when the Floor Covering Shop moved to Greeneville. Kehlenbach said he plans to “freshen up” the building with new paint, new signs, landscaping and improvements to the 30-space parking lot on the North Main Street side.