SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

LYME MAN ARRESTED FOR FORGERY

State police say a Lyme man was arrested after his ex girlfriend told police she found a large sum of money missing from her personal checking account. The victim said she looked through her account and found three checks written to her ex-boyfriend that she said she hadn’t written and eight other transactions that she hadn’t completed. Police arrested Eugene DiNuzzo who admitted he forged three checks and used a photocopy of the victim’s bank cards to make all eight transactions. He was released on a $5,000 bond, and is due in New London Superior Court March 20th.

GROTON TO CUT TRANSFER STATION HOURS, LAY OFF EMPLOYEES

Town Manager John Burt says Groton plans to cut the hours of its transfer station effective July 1st, eliminate two public works jobs and lay off the director of emergency management. The new hours of the transfer station will be cut back to Friday and Saturday, but still from 8AM – 4PM. The changes would go into effect according to a proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year. The full budget proposal is due to be released on March 15th.

SALEM FINANCE BOARD APPROVES $10.4M SCHOOL BUDGET

The Salem Board of Finance voted 4-2 Thursday night and approved a 1.01 percent decrease for the Board of Education’s 2018-19 budget. The approved budget of almost $10.5 million dollars is the number the school board proposed and $106,500 less than the budget the finance board approved last year.

LEDYARD SENIOR CENTER TURNS 25 WITH CELEBRATION SATURDAY

Another year older, just means another year to celebrate. The Ledyard Senior Center hopes to bring out friends old and new to celebrate its 25th anniversary Saturday with a party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will feature a DJ, dancing, karaoke, and plenty of food. For decades the Ledyard Senior Center has been a fixture in town offering a place for seniors to stay active, have fun and socialize.

MYSTIC MIDDLE SCHOOL TO BE KNOWN AS STONINGTON MIDDLE SCHOOL

The Mystic Middle School will now be know as the Stonington Middle School. The Middle School Steering Committee narrowed down the numerous suggestions to rename the school to the 3 most popular names: they were Stonington Middle School, Mistuxet Avenue Middle School or Nathaniel Palmer Middle School. 77.7 percent of 1463 parents and students favored Stonington Middle School.

GROTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO OFFER PASSPORT SERVICES

The Groton Public Library will be accepting applications for new passports, by appointment only, from 10AM – 6PM Tuesdays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Applications are available at the library. Valid documentation and applicable fees are required. To book an appointment: (860) 441-6750. Passport acceptance fees will rise to $35 on April 2nd.

OFFICIALS TRACKING DEVICES FLUSHED FROM WASTEWATER PLANT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Officials in Rhode Island are advising some state residents that they may see plastic pinwheel-shaped objects washing ashore, but say although they come from a wastewater treatment facility they aren’t dangerous or contaminated with sewage sludge.The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management issued the advisory Friday, saying the objects, known as “media,” were flushed out of East Providence’s wastewater treatment facility during an intense storm March 2. They’re used to help the wastewater system remove nutrients before the treated water is disinfected and discharged.The department says the media may show up along the Providence River and the east and west passages of the Upper Narragansett Bay. Officials say they’d already been disinfected and didn’t escape directly into the river.

Officials are working to track and remove the plastic.

LAWMAKER-SEX EXTORTION

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Two confidants of a former Rhode Island state senator say Nicholas Kettle told them he engaged in sex with a teenage State House page. The Providence Journal reported Friday the statements are included in more than 200 pages of court documents filed this week.Kettle resigned from office on February 22 and has pleaded not guilty to charges of extorting sex from a page in 2011 and video voyeurism in January against a now former girlfriend.The newspaper reports that Kettle’s campaign treasurer and a Coventry Republican Town Committee member told state police detectives about their conversations with Kettle last month. The court documents also show prosecutors may call more than 30 potential witnesses.A lawyer for the 27-year-old former politician has denied his client committed wrongdoing.

BROWN UNIVERSITY-SWIM TEAM



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Brown University says it has suspended its men’s swimming and diving team after an investigation found multiple violations of alcohol and hazing policies.In a statement released Friday, Brown said the team will be suspended as a student organization through May 27 and any team activity is prohibited.Brown also issued the team a deferred suspension through Dec. 21, the final day of the 2018 fall semester. During that period, the team can participate in other activities, such as practices, but is barred from representing Brown in competition.Brown’s review was prompted by an investigation by The Brown Daily Herald student newspaper, which found team members engaged in a night of drinking and vandalism on Oct. 7, 2017. Text messages, photos and recordings indicated it was an “initiation” or “hazing.”

OPIOID KICKBACK SCHEME

ROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A doctor who admitted he accepted financial kickbacks for prescribing a highly addictive opioid spray has been sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg apologized in court on Friday, saying, “I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done.”Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Rosenberg bullied patients who complained about the effects of the fentanyl spray Subsys, telling one to “stop crying, you’re acting like a child.” He received $188,000 in kickbacks.Two patients survived after overdosing. Rosenberg’s lawyer disputes the number of people hurt and says there’s no evidence the overdoses were caused by Rosenberg’s prescriptions.The case is one of several nationally brought against people associated with Insys Therapeutics and Subsys prescriptions, which is meant only for cancer patients with severe pain.

Company executives are also being prosecuted.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES-MERGER

(Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Board of Regents for Higher Education has agreed to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges to put the system on a good financial footing for the future.The Hartford Courant reports that board members voted unanimously Friday in favor of the plan, which is expected to save $28 million. The plan also calls for reducing staff by 200 people.The New England Association of Schools and Colleges is expected to consider the proposed merger plan in April. If the accrediting body approves it, Connecticut will have a single, statewide community college in July 2019. All the existing campuses will be preserved.Mark Ojakian (oh-JAY’-kee-an), president of the Connecticut State Colleges and University System, says officials would be “doing our students a disservice if we didn’t move this forward.”

CONNECTICUT COURTS-RANSOMWARE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut court system says its computer system was infected by ransomware, a malicious software that can block access until a ransom is paid.A spokeswoman for the Judicial Branch says the ransomware was detected early Friday morning by the branch’s informational technology division. It remains unclear how it managed to infect the system, but she says there was no ransom demand.The infection led to the branch’s computer system being shut down on Friday. Officials say no private information was released because of the infection. Also, they say no data was breached and no files were lost.Information technology staff plans to work over the weekend with the branch’s computer security vendor plan to eradicate the infection so the system can be brought back online.

NORTHEAST STORM-THE LATEST

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com)

BOSTON (AP) – Utility crews have reduced the number of customers in the Northeast who lost power after Wednesday’s nor’easter to just over 200,000.On Friday afternoon, an additional 100,000 people were without electricity.New Jersey utility PSE&G says in a statement Friday night that it has workers from as far away as Indiana helping local crews repair damaged lines and reset utility poles. Nearly 600 additional tree trimmers also are clearing branches and debris.PSE&G is expecting most customers to be restored by Saturday.Friday night, there were 83,682 customers in Massachusetts without power; 81,999 in New Jersey; 30,503 in Connecticut; 15,341 in New York; 7,727 in Pennsylvania; and 4,594 in New Hampshire.

CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLOSING

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) – The last Catholic school in one Connecticut community is closing because of financial problems.The Republican-American reports the Archdiocese of Hartford announced Thursday the 120-year-old St. Francis-St. Hedwig School in Naugatuck would close at the end of this school year.Church officials say the 120-year-old school is closing because of declining enrollment and financial instability. The school has lost 105 students in the past six years. There are now 138 students.Officials estimate the school will owe at least $266,000 by the end of the school year.Parents of St. Francis-St. Hedwig students still hope to keep the school open.Church officials say they couldn’t find a solution, even after working with local leaders. Officials say current students can continue their education at other nearby Catholic schools.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – The new commander of the Connecticut State Police expects all troopers to be using body cameras by the end of the year, two years after they were supposed to begin using the devices under state law.Col. George Battle began his new job March 1, succeeding Col. Alaric Fox, who left to become police chief in Enfield. A 2015 state law required troopers to begin using body cameras by July 1, 2016, if supplied with the equipment.Battle told The Associated Press that it has taken a long time to test different cameras under different conditions. He says a decision will be made soon regarding which body camera model the troopers will use.Battle also says he isn’t planning any major changes at the Connecticut State Police.