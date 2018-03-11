SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

UCONN FIRES COACH KEVIN OLLIE

The combination was too much for UConn: an NCAA investigation and a second straight losing season. All of which left coach Kevin Ollie out of a job. He was fired Saturday four years after leading the Huskies to the NCAA basketball title. The university said in a statement it has “initiated disciplinary procedures” and is dismissing him for “just cause.” The school says it would have no further comment until its disciplinary process and the NCAA inquiry are complete. The scope of the investigation is not clear. Ollie was in the second year of a five-year deal valued at $17.9 million that was signed amid reports he was a candidate for several NBA jobs. He is not owed the remainder of his contract if fired for just cause, which includes serious NCAA violations. Ollie spent six seasons at UConn and was an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun on the 2011 NCAA title team. The team went 14-18 this season, including 7-11 in the American Athletic Conference. Ollie’s career record at UConn is 127-79.

Thousands of people are still in the dark across the state after Winter Storm Elsa ripped down trees and wires. On Friday, Eversource took to Facebook to say its statewide estimated restoration time is 11 p.m. on Sunday with “many customers restored earlier.” Customers who signed up for its notifications also received it. The company also announced town-by-town restoration times, which can be found here.

CONNECTICUT GAMBLING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A year after approving a new tribal casino near the Massachusetts border, some Connecticut lawmakers want to up the ante and consider other gambling expansion proposals. A contingent of mostly urban legislators wants to scrap last year’s legislation and instead allow the tribes or other casino developers submit proposals for the state’s first casino on non-tribal land, possibly in Bridgeport. There are also bills this year to allow the Connecticut Lottery Corporation to offer certain online lottery games and to require the Department of Consumer Protection commissioner to draft regulations for sports betting. Those and other bills will be up for debate on Tuesday, when the General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee holds a hearing on gambling matters. Lawmakers are also considering exempting big lottery winners from public disclosure.

GROTON MAN CHARGED IN ATTEMPTED BURGLARIES

GROTON – The Bulletin reports a Groton man is facing charges after police said he attempted to burglarize several homes on Friday. According to a release, Bennie Gray Jr., 20, of 112 Brandegee Ave., Groton, is charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary and breach of peace. On Friday, the City of Groton Police Dept. was investigating a complaint of a burglary that occurred on Bakers Cove Road, police said. Officers located Gray in the immediate area, and the investigation revealed “multiple victims” in the Bakers Cove Road area. Police said the 20-year-old was seen entering a boat house and stealing a “flotation device,” and was seen attempting to gain entry into two other homes.

ROOMMATE-BODY FLUIDS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A white former Connecticut university student accused of smearing body fluids on her black roommate’s belongings is set to go before a judge for a hearing on her request for a probation program. The hearing on 18-year-old Brianna Brochu’s request for accelerated rehabilitation is scheduled for Monday in Hartford Superior Court. The program could result in misdemeanor charges being erased from her record. Police say the former University of Hartford student wrote on Instagram in October about rubbing used tampons on her roommate’s backpack and putting her roommate’s toothbrush “where the sun doesn’t shine.” Her roommate says she developed throat pain. Civil rights advocates called for hate crime charges, but a prosecutor concluded there was no evidence of hate crimes. Brochu’s lawyer says Brochu’s actions weren’t racially motivated.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES-MERGER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Board of Regents for Higher Education has agreed to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges to put the system on a good financial footing for the future. The Hartford Courant reports that board members voted unanimously Friday in favor of the plan, which is expected to save $28 million. The plan also calls for reducing staff by 200 people. The New England Association of Schools and Colleges is expected to consider the proposed merger plan in April. If the accrediting body approves it, Connecticut will have a single, statewide community college in July 2019. All the existing campuses will be preserved. Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and University System, says officials would be “doing our students a disservice if we didn’t move this forward.”

PLASTIC DEBRIS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials in Rhode Island are advising some state residents that they may see plastic pinwheel-shaped objects washing ashore, but say although they come from a wastewater treatment facility they aren’t dangerous or contaminated with sewage sludge. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management issued the advisory Friday, saying the objects, known as “media,” were flushed out of East Providence’s wastewater treatment facility during an intense storm March 2. They’re used to help the wastewater system remove nutrients before the treated water is disinfected and discharged. The department says the media may show up along the Providence River and the east and west passages of the Upper Narragansett Bay. Officials say they’d already been disinfected and didn’t escape directly into the river. Officials are working to track and remove the plastic.

LAWMAKER-SEX EXTORTION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two confidants of a former Rhode Island state senator say Nicholas Kettle told them he engaged in sex with a teenage State House page. The Providence Journal reported Friday the statements are included in more than 200 pages of court documents filed this week. Kettle resigned from office on February 22 and has pleaded not guilty to charges of extorting sex from a page in 2011 and video voyeurism in January against a now former girlfriend. The newspaper reports that Kettle’s campaign treasurer and a Coventry Republican Town Committee member told state police detectives about their conversations with Kettle last month. The court documents also show prosecutors may call more than 30 potential witnesses. A lawyer for the 27-year-old former politician has denied his client committed wrongdoing.