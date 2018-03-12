MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CLERK SHOT

New London police are investigating a shooting early this morning at the RaviMart on Broad Street. WFSB-TV reports police say a convenience store clerk was shot in the back. Life Star emergency helicopter flew the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The identity or condition of the victim has not been released. There’s been no word on a suspect.

ANOTHER NOR’EASTER

The Northeast is bracing for its third nor’easter in less than two weeks. The National Weather Service reports that a southern storm is expected to make its way up the coast, causing more snowfall. Eastern Connecticut is expected to get between eight inches and a foot of snow through tomorrow afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect late tonight. Maine could see almost 18 inches by Wednesday.

NOTT HIT ANOTHER CRIMINAL

The New London police officer who appears to have struck a handcuffed man in June 2016 also punched a female arrestee in October 2013, according to documents “The Day” obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. An internal affairs investigation found Officer Deana Nott was justified in punching the woman because Nott reasonably feared being hit herself. But it also found that Nott lied about the situation in a report and could have taken steps to avoid it altogether. Nott is facing a charge of third-degree assault in connection to a 2016 incident when a police cruiser camera caught Nott striking a handcuffed man in the face.

DONAHUE WANTS TO REPLACE URBAN

Chris Donahue of Pawcatuck announces that he will be seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 43rd District state representative seat which represents Stonington and North Stonington. Diana Urban is not seeking re-election so she can help former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz run for governor. Urban has already endorsed Democratic Stonington Selectwoman Kate Rotella.

“CONOR’S BILL” CONSIDERED

The Gen­eral Assem­bly’s Trans­porta­tion Com­mit­tee held its first pub­lic hear­ing on a bill last week that is at least par­tially con­structed in mem­ory of Conor Irwin, a 14-year-old Ledyard youth who died af­ter a skate­board­ing ac­ci­dent just over a year ago. “Conor’s Bill” would re­quire chil­dren under the age of 15 to wear a hel­met while skate­board­ing. How­ever, advocates say the goal is to make the rule ap­ply to all chil­dren un­der the age of 18.

HODGES SQUARE FORUM TONIGHT

The Hodges Square Village Association will host a public forum tonight at 6PM with a representative from the State Historic Preservation Office to discuss the availability of funding for home improvement work in the Hodges Square neighborhood. Financial incentives for home improvement work are the result of the neighborhood’s recent inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School, at 74 Grove Street.