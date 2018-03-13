TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

LOTS OF SNOW

Double-digit snow accumulations throughout our listening area, thanks to the latest Nor-easter. Unofficially, about 15 inches of snow reported in Norwich, with similar totals elsewhere in Eastern Connecticut, which had the highest snow amounts in the state. Norwich Public Works Director Ryan Thompson says while a lot of snow fell, it was much lighter than the heavy wet stuff that fell a week ago. He says people seem to stay off the roads, making it easier for highway crews to do their job. Thompson says crews will be out on the roads through tonight to make sure all city roads are cleared and driveable. Meanwhile, Eversource Energy is reporting some power outages in the area, including more than 11-hundred customers in the dark in Lisbon as of early this evening. State transportation officials report Route 214 in Ledyard is closed to traffic at Spicer Hill Road due to downed utility wires.

TOLL HEARING SET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The leading proponent for tolls in the Connecticut General Assembly says there’s growing support for the concept. Democratic Rep. Antonio “Tony” Guerrera of Rocky Hill, the House chairman of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, says he hoping to pass legislation this session that directs the Department of Transportation commissioner to begin reviewing the various steps needed to implement electronic highway tolls, including any necessary federal approvals, how many gantries might be needed and how much tolls could cost. Guerrera’s committee is tentatively holding a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss proposed legislation that could lead to tolling in Connecticut. Guerrera is pushing for a bill that would begin with limited tolling on Interstates 91, 95 and 84. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed implementing electronic tolling by fiscal year 2023.