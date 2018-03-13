TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

WINTER STORM HITS

Connecticut is under a winter storm warning. Forecasters say by tomorrow evening, eastern Connecticut could see more than a foot of snow. About three to four inches have already fallen. The state’s Emergency Operations Center opened at four this morning. Governor Malloy closed all state offices and told non-essential first shift employees to stay home. High winds along with heavy snowfall have caused some notable power outages in North Stonington, Preston and Killingly.

BUDGET VOTE POSTPONED

The vote on the final proposed budget by the Norwich Board of Education will be postponed from today to Thursday at 5:30pm at the Kelly Middle School due to the snowstorm. The meeting will include a vote on the preliminary $83 million 2018-19 school budget, a nine percent or $6.88 million projected increase. Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting.

TWO ENGAGED IN UNDERAGE SEX

Stonington police say two brothers who were in the area staying at a Mystic hotel met an under age girl and had multiple incidents of consensual sex. Police said the girl is underage and unable to consent under state law. The two Virginia men have been charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. The brothers were arraigned Monday in New London Superior Court. The underage girl was staying at the hotel with a school group.

FORMER CHAIRMAN’S BOOKKEEPER PLEADS NOT GUILTY

The former property manager and bookkeeper for former Mashantucket Pequot chairman Richard “Skip” Hawyard is expected to dispute an allegation that she embezzled more than $123,000 from Hayward and his wife Carol over a 13-year period. Jury selection for the upcoming trial in New London Superior Court is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the case of Karen Sullivan of Waterford. The trial is tentatively scheduled to begin April 23rd. The Hayward’s say Sullivan was responsible for preparing and paying the taxes and had been withholding from them letters in which IRS officials warned the company of the unpaid taxes and the intent to seize assets.

WOMAN MISSING FOR FIVE MONTHS

New London Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who was been missing for five months. Cara Davis is described as white, with blond hair and blue eyes, five feet, four inches tall and 165 pounds. The 49-year-old was last seen wearing a long brown coat, silky shirt, black leggings and high heeled sandals. She was last seen in October. Anyone with information is asked to call New London police at (860) 442-4444.

SCHOOL SECURITY SOUGHT

About a dozen parents, residents and teachers told the Preston school board Monday they should ensure at least one resident trooper is on duty during school hours to tighten security at school drop-off and pick-up times and consider allowing some school staff to carry concealed firearms. The school board held a 30-minute informal public forum prior to its regular meeting to hear from residents and school staff on school safety measures in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla.