WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

WALKOUT AT NFA AND OTHER SCHOOLS

Students across Connecticut walk out of their classrooms to protest gun violence. One of today’s walkouts took place at Norwich Free Academy. Sophomore Henry Vanase says it was a sign of solidarity. The event was held following the deadly high school shooting in Florida. NFA Student Advisory Board president Katie Kelly says she’s hoping the walkouts will grab the attention of policymakers. Students marched around campus holding signs and pictures of the victims of the Florida massacre. The names of the 17 victims were read aloud, with a bell tolling for each of them.

SENTENCING FOR TAX CHEAT

An East Lyme business owner is be sentenced at the end of May after being labeled by prosecutors as one of the biggest tax cheats in the state’s history. 57-year old David Adams pleaded guilty last Fall to numerous tax-related crimes. Federal officials say the former owner of two on-line floral businesses owes more than 4-point-7 million dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties as of October, 2016, while living a lavish lifestyle of expensive homes and motor vehicles. His attorney says Adams owes about 2-point-6 million dollars. He’s been convicted twice before, for failing to file tax returns, and credit card fraud. His latest sentencing is set for May 30th in Hartford Federal Court.

TOLL TALK

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee today is hearing arguments for and against installing electronic tolls on Connecticut’s highways. Democratic Transportation Committee Co-chair Carlo Leone says toll revenue is needed to avoid big cuts in rail service. But the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut says the tolling proposal is regressive and discriminatory. The trucking association says tolls would force vehicles off of highways, if drivers try to avoid paying.

PROFESSOR’S DEATH LEADS TO PUNISHMENT OF SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A University of Connecticut medical school official has been disciplined in the case of a professor who continued to receive payment for months after he was slain. An internal UConn investigation found that Melinda Sanders had no contact over several months with professor Pierluigi Bigazzi, whose body was found on Feb. 5. His wife has been charged with killing the 84-year-old man and investigators say his body could have been inside their Burlington house for eight months. Sanders has been stripped of her role as leader of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. UConn President Susan Herbst said the distress over the case is compounded by the “irresponsible manner” in which the department chair acted.

ALLEGED SPEEDY DRUG DEALER

BOLTON, Conn. (AP) – Police say they’ve arrested a man who was clocked driving 124 mph on a Connecticut highway with drugs in his car. State police say 22-year-old Matthew Milone tried to elude troopers on I-384 in Manchester. His car was found backed into a snow bank on a side road in Bolton after motorists pointed troopers in the direction of the gray Acura. Authorities say Milone was in possession of cocaine and a small quantity of marijuana. He was arrested Monday on charges including drug possession, reckless driving and attempt to elude. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond. A phone number listing for Milone could not be found and it was not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney.