THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

BURT ALREADY LOOKING FOR ANOTHER JOB

Groton Town Manager John Burt is a finalist for a job in Urbana, Ill. Burt was hired just last May by a Republican-majority town council after a national search. Burt, his wife, Stacey, and their two school-age children relocated from Michigan to Groton last summer. The City of Urbana announced Wednesday that Burt is one of four finalists for city administrator in that community. Former Groton town councilors said they were drawn to Burt by his economic development experience.

FISHING INDUSTRY IS BEING SUFFOCATED

A panel of Stonington fishermen and fishing industry lobbyists Wednesday night told an audience at the Mystic Luxury Theatre that the fishing quotas and other regulations could cause the demise of their industry. The event hosted by state Sen. Heather Somers invited Stonington and Rhode Island fishing veterans to speak about the effects of a regulatory system meant to prevent overfishing but that, they say, is strangling their industry.

BOARD GOES BACK TO ONE TROOPER

The second resident state trooper in the town of Preston was a contentious issue throughout last spring’s budget session, and despite positive public comments by residents in support, the Board of Finance last night cut the budget to one trooper. Finance board members Wednesday balked at the total cost for two resident troopers for the entire fiscal year saying the town should again consider contracting with either Norwich or Ledyard for police coverage.

LEDYARD POLICE GETTING CAMERAS

Wednesday night, the Ledyard Town Council approved a measure to finance the purchase of in-car video systems for the Ledyard Police Department. The system will provide video of police encounters, which potentially could serve as evidence as well as protect the town and department from certain liabilities. The Town Council unanimously was in favor of the in-car video project not only because of the full reimbursement through a state grant program, but also because councilors feel the program would reduce risk to the town.

GOP PICKS STATE REP NOMINEE

Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission member and Borough Burgess Shaun Mastroianni is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the 43rd District state representative seat. The seat is now held by nine-term Democrat incumbent Diana Urban. Mastroianni lives in the borough and works for Benchmark Senior Living, where he manages the company’s Crescent Point senior living community in Niantic and oversees another in New Haven.