FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

KINDERGARTEN KONTROVERSY

It started with an “innocent” attempt to involve two dozen local kindergartners in the historic National School walkout moment Wednesday. But the 17-minute walk outside Harbor Elementary School in New London has sparked a heated political debate on social media, a call for the principal’s resignation, hints of censure for a school board member and a passionate defense of the teachers involved. Board of Education member Jason Catala, chairman of the board’s Policy Committee, said the incident demonstrates a “lack of leadership in the building,” and asked Principal Jason Foster to resign over the incident. He said he planned to bring a formal request to the full school board. Others are saying Catala is out of line.

SCHOOL SAFETY FORUM HELD

A hand­ful of Gro­ton high school­ stu­dents at­tended a dis­cus­sion on guns and school safety hosted by the South­east­ern Con­necti­cut Fed­er­a­tion of Demo­cratic Women at the City of Gro­ton Mu­nic­i­pal Build­ing last night. In re­sponse to a ques­tion about the con­cept of arm­ing teach­ers, Gro­ton City Po­lice Chief Michael Spell­man said he thinks a school is bet­ter served with a re­source of­fi­cer in the fa­cil­ity, rather than arm­ing ed­u­ca­tors. About 35 elected of­fi­cials, law en­force­ment of­fi­cers, teach­ers, par­ents and stu­dents at­tended.

FIVE PERCENT INCREASE FOR GROTON RESIDENTS

Groton Town Manager John Burt Thursday recommended a budget for the coming fiscal year that would be a 6.5 percent increase over current spending. The budget would require an increase in the tax rate to 24.87 mills, or 5.3 percent. Burt also recommended eliminating nine positions in town government and adding the equivalent of one, for a net loss of eight jobs. He says the increase in town spending is driven by double- and triple-digit increases in spending on employee benefits.

POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED

State police are investigating an alleged domestic incident involving a Montville Police Department officer. Police arrested Bruce Rebelo of Preston on Monday evening. Montville Police could not discuss the case, but confirmed Rebelo had been employed for about two years. The alleged victim, an adult, was not injured during the incident, which occurred in Voluntown. Rebelo was released from custody after posting $20,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in Norwich on May 2nd.

COMPANY BEHIND BRIDGE COLLAPSED WORKED HERE

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has confirmed that the company involved with a newly installed pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Sweetwater, FL on Thursday killing at least six people worked on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven. WFSB reports that in June 2012, the company also came under fire after a 90 ton portion of a bridge under construction in Virginia fell apart while it was being assembled. Investigators said they are looking into whether or not the accelerated construction method used to get the Florida bridge in place quickly may have played a role.

RUMBLE STRIPS APPROVED

The Stonington Board of Selectmen has supported a plan by the state Department of Transportation to install rumble strips along the centerline of Route 1 from the borough to Mystic. The board voted to support the plan one week after the Board of Police Commissioners also supported the measure with the stipulation that the strips not be added to the passing zone just west of Cove Road. The raised areas of pavements that create noise and vibration when tires cross over them are designed to reduce crashes in which distracted or sleepy drivers cross into oncoming traffic.