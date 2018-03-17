SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

CELLPHONE EXTORTION CHARGES

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) – Police have charged a Connecticut man with hacking the cellphones and social media accounts of more than 20 women and girls to obtain sensitive photos and personal information that he allegedly used in an effort to extort nude photos of the victims. State police announced Friday that 25-year-old Christopher Lamb, of Brooklyn, faces more than 50 charges in connection with a scheme police say lasted several years. Police say Lamb caused his victims “pain, humiliation (and) anxiety” by posting their photos to lewd websites, and sending them to friends, family and employers when they refused to comply with his demands. Lamb was held on $100,000 bond pending a court hearing Friday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer. Listed numbers for his home were not answered.

CONNECTICUT CASINOS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers are pushing ahead with legislation that could potentially lead to a fourth casino. The General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee voted 22-3 on Friday in favor of a revamped bill that would allow casino developers to submit proposals to build a casino, possibly in Bridgeport. Unlike the original version, this retooled bill does not strip last year’s legislative approval of a new tribal casino in East Windsor, which is being developed by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to compete with MGM Resorts’s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. The project still needs federal approval. The tribes own two casinos in southeastern Connecticut. The amended legislation, which awaits further action in the House of Representatives, was part of a compromise allowing the possibility of a Bridgeport casino to remain alive.

PROPOSAL WOULD ALLOW NEW LONDON TO CHARGE REAL ESTATE FEE TO PRESERVE OPEN SPACE

A proposed bill introduced to the General Assembly would allow the towns of Bethany, Bolton, Lyme and New London to collect a fee on real estate transactions for the preservation, stewardship or purchase of open space. The proposed bill would create a pilot program and give the four municipalities the option of imposing up to a 1 percent buyer’s fee on the amount of a real estate purchase that is in excess of $150,000. Those who helped shape the bill, said the benefits of such a program are proven in case studies of communities that have enabled such a fee and helped boost things like agritourism, recreational trails and local food sourcing.

POLICE: LEDYARD MAN POINTED AIRSOFT GUN AT OFFICER

Ledyard Police arrested a Ledyard man after he released the parking brake of an alleged victim’s vehicle, which slid down the driveway and struck another vehicle, smashed a window of a shed, and brandished an airsoft pistol with the orange tip removed, aiming it at a police officer. Duncan E. Kennedy was also allegedly found in violation of a protective order and idle facing multiple charges. Ledyard police charged Kennedy with disorderly conduct in January. He is due back in court for all charges on April 12th.

VETERANS COFFEEHOUSES START IN GROTON AND NEW LONDON

The Thames Valley Council for Community Action expanded their Veterans’ Coffeehouse program in Groton and New London this year. The coffeehouses meet once a month and may become more frequent as attendance grows. The purpose of the coffeehouse is for veterans to socialize, form companionship and tell their stories. It’s a place where veterans can swap feelings and stories that others wouldn’t understand.

NEW LONDON HAS NEW DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR



ew London native Felix Reyes has been named the city’s new director of development and planning. Mayor Michael Passero said Reyes will replace Tammy Daugherty, who retired in January. Reyes will be responsible for making policy recommendations to various boards and commissions, and will be responsible for coordinating the planning, land use, community development, building, real estate and economic development operations of the city. His most recent job was as a senior project manager for the construction management firm LendLease. He is expected to start on Wednesday.

OFFICIALS BAN E-CIGS

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB)

Lyme-Old Lyme Schools have alerted parents of a growing popularity of e-cigs among students in the high school, and middle school. In a letter to parents, school officials said the presence of e-cigs, vaping devices, and the newest trend – ‘juuls’ will not be tolerated on school campus. Each device emits a vapor, which renders it nearly undetectable, but could contain a refillable ‘pod’ that could potentially contain a more potent nicotine or THC, the hallucinogenic component of marijuana. The district said they are also giving students caught with a nicotine product an in-school suspension for a first-time violation, and stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

NEW BILL TARGETS FAKE SERVICE DOGS IN RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island lawmaker is trying to stop people from pretending their pet is a service dog. Democratic Rep. Thomas Winfield said pet owners are increasingly putting vests on their dogs to bring them into restaurants and other places service dogs can go. Winfield said Friday he has introduced a bill to prohibit dressing pets as service dogs to attain privileges provided to disabled people by federal law. He introduced the legislation at the request of the restaurant and hospitality industry. Winfield says restaurant and hotel owners often grapple with pet owners who try to skirt health codes that ban animals by claiming their pet is a service dog. If it becomes law, violators could be fined and required to perform community service. Winfield says he wants to protect legitimate service animals.

SANDWICH MAKER TO END PRODUCTION AT RI PLANT

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) – An Irish company that makes sandwiches and other ready-to-eat foods for supermarkets and other retailers is ceasing production at its Rhode Island facility. The announcement from Greencore this week means that more than 200 workers will lose their jobs. The Dublin-based company has operated the plant at the Quonset Business Park, a former military base in North Kingstown, since 2015. Greencore said it would end “fresh production” on March 25 but retain the 107,000-square-foot facility for “potential repurposing.” The Quonset Development Corporation approved a 50-year lease for the company in 2014 that included a 25 percent discount on its rent payments. State labor officials say they will send a team to the plant to help workers find new jobs.

RHODE ISLAND LAWMAKER WITHDRAWS PROPOSED OUTHOUSE BAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island lawmaker who introduced a bill that would ban outhouses in the state says he is withdrawing the legislation. Republican Rep. Justin Price said Wednesday he is pulling the measure ahead of a scheduled State house hearing. Price says the issue should be addressed by local municipalities, not the state. The bill would have required any outhouse existing as of Jan. 1, 2019, to be “abandoned, filled up and destroyed” within one year. Price previously said the bill was inspired by a dispute between Warwick residents and their former neighbor who lived within sniffing distance of the family’s outhouse. Those who refused to comply could have faced up to a $1,000 fine.