SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

The UConn women’s basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday. The Huskies broke records for most points in a women’s NCAA tournament game, 140, most points in a half, 94, and most points in a quarter, 55. UConn’s head coach, Geno Auriemma said, “The pace of the game was unlike anything that you would expect in a tournament game.” Azura Stevens and Napheesa Collier led the Huskies with 26 and 25 points respectively. Six Huskies scored in double figures in the first half, Stevens, Collier, Megan Walker, Katie Lou Samuelson, Gabby Williams, and Kia Nurse. The Huskies also broke records for most assists in an NCAA tournament game, 38, and most rebounds, 69. UConn shot 65 percent from the floor and held St. Francis to four points in the fourth quarter. With the win, the number one seeded Huskies improved to 33-0 on the season.

NAVY’S NEW ATTACK SUB JOINS FLEET

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarine, the USS Colorado, joined the fleet Saturday in a ceremony at Connecticut’s Naval Submarine Base. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a “marvel of technology and innovation.” Joseph Walsh, who oversees the Virginia-class program at Electric Boat, said building the Colorado over the past five years was an incredibly complex task that required a team effort between the shipbuilders, crew and the Navy. It’s the fourth U.S. Navy ship named Colorado. Navy officials, politicians, shipbuilders, local community leaders and guests of the crew attended the ceremony. The 377-foot-long sub can fight submarines and surface ships, conduct surveillance and deliver Special Operations troops. It has two large tubes that can launch six Tomahawk missiles each. Women serve on submarines but they haven’t been assigned to the Colorado. One-fifth of submarine crews are integrated. It took submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia to build the Colorado, the 15th member of the Virginia class of submarines. Attack submarines are built in a partnership between General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut and Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. They cost about $2.7 billion apiece.

One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 6/Hartford Rd and Tatnic Road at around 3:20 p.m, state police said. State Police said fire crews, EMS, and Troopers were called to assist in the rescue operation which involved an entrapment.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES PARKING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether to penalize people who illegally park at a public electric vehicle charging station. The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Monday to hear testimony on a bill that would make it an infraction, typically punishable by a fine, for parking a vehicle that’s not a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or battery electric vehicle at a charging station. There is a similar bill before the Planning and Development Committee that would impose a $150 fine for violators. Repeat offenders would face a $250 penalty. Under the bill before the Judiciary Committee, owners or operators of public electric vehicle charging stations would be allowed to impose restrictions on the amount of time that an electric vehicle may be left charging at the station.

FREE CREDIT FREEZE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Attorney General George Jepsen is urging Connecticut legislators to pass legislation to make credit freezes free of charge. The Democrat says a large number of residents have been victims of massive data breaches and are “hit again by unfair fees they should not be forced to shoulder” when they try to take steps to protect their credit from fraud. Many states already prohibit fees for security freezes. Current Connecticut law allows the nation’s three major credit agencies —TransUnion, Experian and Equifax — to each charge up to $10. The bill before the General Assembly’s Banks Committee would prohibit agencies from charging fees to impose, temporarily lift or remove credit security freezes. The Consumer Data Industry Association opposes the bill, saying the fees help offset the credit bureaus’ administrative costs.

East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning. Police said the couple was fighting in the kitchen at their Foxon Woods Apartment at about 1 a.m., when police said 28-year-old Cleisha Greene stabbed her boyfriend, Glenton Whyte. Police said they found Whyte with an injury to his stomach. Whyte was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died. Police said Greene acted out of self-defense. Channel 3 found that court records show the couple had a child together, but police said a child was not home at the time of the dispute.

TEACHERS-CULT LAWSUIT

AVON, Conn. (AP) — A school board will debate a proposed settlement of a lawsuit that accuses four educators of “indoctrinating” three sisters into a religious cult that celebrates death. The Avon Board of Education in Connecticut is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal Tuesday. Settlement terms have not been disclosed. Lawyers revealed earlier this month that an agreement had been reached. The sisters’ parents sued the Avon school district, three teachers and a guidance counselor in federal court nearly four years ago. They alleged the Avon High School educators indoctrinated their daughters into a cult, causing them to suffer severe personality changes, become secretive and speak a strange language. School officials denied the allegations. The lawsuit alleged the girls’ civil and constitutional rights were violated and sought undisclosed damages.

SMOKING AGE TO 21?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island Democrats want to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 years old to 21. Rep. Teresa Tanzi introduced legislation in the House and Sen. Cynthia Coyne introduced legislation in the Senate. Hawaii and California have raised the smoking age to 21. Many cities have done it too, including Central Falls and Barrington, Rhode Island. Tanzi has been pushing to raise the smoking age in Rhode Island since 2015. She says Rhode Island needs to do more to address smoking as a serious threat to public health. She says raising the legal age for tobacco purchases would help reduce youth smoking and improve public health. The restriction would apply to all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, and would take effect upon passage.