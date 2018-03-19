MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

COLORADO COMMISSIONED

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – The U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarine has joined the fleet. A commissioning ceremony for the USS Colorado was held Saturday at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer says the submarine is a “marvel of technology and innovation.” Annie Mabus, daughter of former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus, gave the order to bring the ship to life before the crew boarded the vessel.

FACILITIES COMMITTEE TO BE FORMED

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom, fulfilling a pledge made in his Jan. 2nd State of the City address, has made a proposal to appoint an 11-member committee to evaluate the 15 school buildings and make recommendations to the City Council. A new School Facilities Review Committee will be considered at tonight’s council meeting. The school board rejected a plan to restructure six elementary schools by grade level, to cut 11 classroom teachers and save $800,000.

BRIDGE WORK TO BE DISCUSSED

A $15 million project to repair the Niantic River Bridge that carries over the Niantic River in East Lyme and Waterford could begin as soon as 2020. The state Department of Transportation said it will hold a public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29th at East Lyme Town Hall to hear from residents and businesses in the surrounding area. DOT officials will present what the issues with the bridge are and what the agency is proposing, and then ask for public comment.

GEORGIA WOMAN DIES IN QUIET CORNER CRASH

State police say a woman was killed after a head on crash along Route 6 in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon. It happened near 136 Hartford Road. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, traveling west, Jillian Bradley of Marietta Georgia was killed. The two occupants in the other vehicle both suffered minor injuries and were treated at Day Kimball hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

TRY TRY TRY

A shellfish farmer hoping to grow oysters and scallops in the Niantic River filed a new application, amending his original 2016 proposal, with the Waterford-East Lyme Shellfish Commission. Tim Londregan’s is requesting access to two areas in the river. The commission would lease to his company, Niantic Bay Shellfish Farm, as part of the commission’s evolving process for allowing the use of the river for commercial shellfishing. Londregan’s application is the first test of a newly developed application process.

SPRING CLEANUP PLANNED

The Ellis Ruley Project Committee has planned a cleanup of the late artist’s former property at 28 Hammond Ave. on Saturday, March 24th, starting at 9 a.m. The property was owned by Ruley, who was a self-taught African American artist. The city now owns the property and is working on plans to create a memorial park to honor Ruley, with a water fountain, benches and a walkway.