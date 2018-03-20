MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

OH, NO!!! NOT AGAIN!!!

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The fourth nor’easter in three weeks is set to smack the East Coast on the first day of spring. The National Weather Service says the bulk of the dangerous, wind-driven snow and sleet is expected to wallop New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Nantucket early Thursday. Sleet and freezing rain are expected on Tuesday afternoon, the first day of spring. On Wednesday, about 6 to 9 inches of snow is expected, with some areas getting nearly a foot. 3 to 6 inches is predicted in Southeastern Connecticut, according to the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast. Brian Hurley is the senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. He says four nor’easters in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a weather pattern locks in.

CITY MONEY EXPECTED FOR REID AND HUGHES STABILIZATION

As much as 150-thousand dollars in city funds appears headed toward the stabilization of the Reid and Hughes building. The Norwich City Council Monday night, by a 6 to 1 vote, agrees to have the city manager amend the development agreement for the dilapidated building, to include the city money, which the preferred developer says is needed to complete stabilization funding. Some aldermen were worried about the expenditure, but Joanne Philbrick was the only no vote. Mayor Peter Nystrom says the developer, the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development, offers the best chance for the Main Street property, whose fate has been debated for years. Final approval of the agreement is scheduled for the April 2nd council meeting. The agreement calls for the developer to use all other grant funding before expending city funds, and only if it’s determined the building can be saved.

STEALING COPPER IN JEWETT CITY

A theft of copper wire from the former Wyre Wynd factory in Jewett City is being reported. State police say more than 21-hundred feet of one-inch 60-strand wire was cut from the Anthony Street site. The theft was reported Sunday. Troopers believe the suspects parked a truck near a nearby cemetery, and accessed the factory property through a gate. An on-site forklift was used, as well as hiking-style headlamps, and a sawzall to cut though the wire. It’s the latest in a series of break-ins at the site. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jewett City Resident State trooper at 860-848-6500, extension 5023.

COP BEHAVED OKAY IN SHOOTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Investigators have cleared a Montville police officer who shot and killed a man who was beating her over the head with her own stun gun. Windham State’s Attorney Anne Mahoney said Monday that Montville Constable Robin Salvatore “was justified in the use of deadly physical force” when she shot 53-year-old Val Thomas at a motel in January 2017. Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation found that Salvatore and another officer had gone to the Chesterfield Lodge at the request of the owner who said Thomas had not paid his bill and refused to leave. Thomas grabbed Salvatore’s Taser from her duty belt, hit her over the head with it, and said he would kill her. Salvatore fired one round after telling Thomas to drop the Taser.

EXPANDED SEAT BELT USAGE UNDER CONSIDERATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether to expand the state’s 33-year-old seat belt law to include everyone riding in a vehicle. A bill that unanimously cleared the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee on Monday would require all back-seat passengers to buckle up, instead of mandating that only front-seat passengers and children under age 16 years old – no matter where they’re sitting – wear restraints. The state’s Department of Public Health is advocating for the legislation, noting that more than 100 of the average 270 motor vehicle crash-related deaths that occur in Connecticut each year could be saved if everyone in the vehicle wore a seat belt. Recently testifying on behalf of Connecticut’s two AAA automobile clubs, Fran Mayko said 29 states and Washington, D.C., currently require back-seat passengers to wear seat belts.