TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GETTING READY FOR STORM FOUR

Airlines have already canceled more than 1,600 flights ahead of an approaching spring storm that threatens the Northeast with more than a foot of snow. Cancellations for Wednesday flights mounted at airports from Washington to Boston. There were more than 500 on Tuesday alone. On the ground, Amtrak is scaling back service along the Northeast corridor Wednesday, while Pennsylvania is banning certain kinds of commercial vehicles from major highways beginning Tuesday night. The region’s fourth nor’easter in three weeks is expected to bring high winds, heavy snow and coastal flooding. Channel 3’s Early Warning Forecast Center is predicting snow to begin early Wednesday morning, and falling heavy at times in the afternoon and evening, ending early Thursday morning. 6 to 12 inches of accumulation expected.

AGREEMENT REACHED ON PROPOSED GRISWOLD GUN RANGE PROPERTY

A proposed state police gun range in Griswold takes a big step forward. A purchase and sales agreement for the 133-acre Lee Road property has been approved by three state agencies and boards, including the Office of Policy and Management, and the Attorney General. The project has been opposed by local state lawmakers, town officials and residents. A legal and environmental review of the proposed agreement will now be done. A public hearing regarding the scope of the environmental study is scheduled to be held in Griswold in May. Meanwhile, a town meeting at the Griswold Senior Center March 27th will consider a resolution banning gun ranges in the town. Town approval of the proposed firearms training complex, though, isn’t required.

REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER MOVED AHEAD

Movement continues toward a regional animal shelter in the area. New London has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the idea, which would expand the city’s current shelter at Bates Woods Park into a regional facility. Waterford, Montville, and East Lyme are also part of the effort. The municipalities will now examine various costs associated with the project, before considering signing an inter-local agreement. Under an agreement signed earlier this year, New London is currently housing animals that had been at the Waterford-East Lyme animal shelter, as that facility has been plagued with heating and water problems. That arrangement is expected to last about a year.

POT BILL FAILS IN COMMITTEE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill that would legalize marijuana and allow recreation sales failed to pass a state legal committee. The Connecticut Post reports the state’s general law committee voted down the bill by an 11-6 margin. Lawmakers opposed to the bill say this version lacked regulatory details, including information on who would regulate users who plant in their backyards. Committee chairman and State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford says there are four marijuana-related bills for legislators to assess. It’s coming to the state and we have to be prepared to address it,” Leone said. Cannabis is illegal for recreational use in Connecticut, but has been decriminalized. Distribution of less than a kilogram is punishable with a felony charge of up to seven years of imprisonment, and sometimes the additional punishment of a maximum fine of $25,000.

WORKPLACE FAIRNESS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A labor committee voted to adopt a series of workplace reforms that would improve protections for employees. The General Assembly’s Labor and Public Employees Committee voted Tuesday to adopt a series of reforms proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy. One bill focuses on treatment of sick workers, expanding on the 2011 law that required some private employers to provide sick leave to employees. It would require all businesses with 20 or more employees to provide hourly employees with at least 40 hours of accrued paid sick leave. Another Senate bill aims to prevent pay discrimination during hiring processes by prohibiting employers from asking about a candidate’s previous salary until a job offer with compensation has been made. The bills will be considered by the House and Senate in the coming weeks.