TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL PONDERS IMMIGRATION PROPOSAL

The New London City Council is considering a proposal that would require New London police to obtain a judicial warrant prior to arresting or detaining anyone sought by federal immigration officials. The idea was brought forth by People Power, a group created by the American Civil Liberties Union to promote immigration issues. New London resident Reid Burdick says there’s no reason to approve such a measure and the group is just trying to “stir things up”. City councilor John Satti says the proposal needs to be properly vetted before the council takes action. Supporters of the measure say it would not identify New London as a sanctuary city. They say it’s simply an effort to protect immigrants from overzealous border patrol agents.

MARX MAKES HISTORY

Martha Marx, a former city council member and state Senate candidate, has taken the chair of the New London Democratic Town Committee. Marx was elected without a challenge. She replaced former committee chair Kevin Cavanagh and is the first woman ever elected to the position in the committee’s history.

GROTON EDUCATION BUDGET PROJECTED TO INCREASE

New multi-year budget projections for the Groton school system resulting from the middle school consolidation predict a total budget increase of 4.4 percent from the 2018-19 school year to 2022-23. District business manager Ken Knight noted the projections need to be refined with Superintendent Michael Graner. Knight forecasts ten retirements per year, along with the loss of 16 teacher positions for the 2020-21 school year, when the new middle school is scheduled to open, and six for the following year.

ROWDINESS IN KILLINGLY

State Police arrested a Rhode Island man following a fight in Killingly on Sunday. Troopers responded to reports about a disturbance on Prospect Avenue, where several intoxicated males were involved in a physical altercation. Police identified Gene Ballard of East Providence, who attempted to hit several people with a 5-pound sledgehammer and then pulled a knife. Ballard has a lengthy arrest record in Rhode Island on charges ranging from larceny and obscene phone calling to domestic violence and disorderly conduct. One other man, Scott Tatro was arrested, released on bond and has a court appearance April 3rd.

MOHEGAN SUN IS TOPS

“U.S. News & World Re­port” says Mo­he­gan Sun is the top re­sort in Con­necti­cut and 156th best in the United States. The casino has the sec­ond-best ho­tel in the state. The Fox Tower at Fox­woods Re­sort Casino ranked ninth and the Mys­tic Mar­riott Ho­tel & Spa in Gro­ton was No. 12. The Grace Mayflower Inn & Spa, in Wash­ing­ton, in Litchfield County, was ranked the top ho­tel in Con­necti­cut.