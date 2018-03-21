WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SNOW STILL IN FORECAST

The accumulation totals have gone down, but snow is still in the forecast for tonight and overnight. The Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center says 3 to 6 inches of snow can be expected in Southeastern Connecticut, before it ends by daybreak Thursday. Higher accumulations are expected in the Fairfield County area. Northern Connecticut will see lesser amounts.

STATE EMPLOYEE LABELS CHANGE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – In Connecticut state workers will no longer be divided between “essential” and “nonessential” employees when the governor decides who can stay home during big storms. Employees instead will be referred to as “Level 1” and “Level 2” employees. The change was made in an executive order announced Wednesday by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. The designations refer to the duties of executive branch workers to address needs of residents at times of severe weather or other emergency situations. Malloy said he did not anticipate any early releases Wednesday due to a nor’easter, not even for “Level 2” workers.

OFFICER HOPES TO KEEP JOB

The union representing Montville police officers is urging the town not to fire officer Robin Salvatore. A letter from town mayor Ron McDaniel supplied by AFSCME Local 2504 indicates a meeting will be set up between himself, Officer Salvatore, and union representation to discuss her possible termination of employment. The letter states Salvatore, who is recuperating from serious injuries suffered in a January, 2017 altercation at the Chesterfield Lodge, remains out on medical leave, with a medical provider stating she is still unable to return to work. Union officials say Salvatore does eventually plan to return to the force. She was cleared earlier this week of any wrongdoing in the motel incident, where she fatally shot a man who struck her in the head.

HOME CARE WORKER AGREEMENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bipartisan group of legislators have approved an amended contract for home care workers across the state. The state’s General Assembly overwhelmingly approved of the move to provide workers’ compensation and raise wages in a 127-16 vote. There are around 8,500 home care workers, known as personal care attendants in Connecticut. Service Employees International Union Local 1199, which represents the workers, says the contract will ensure an increase in workers’ pay to $16.25 an hour by 2020. Most personal care attendants make under $14.25 per hour. Under the new agreement, elderly and disabled clients will have to pay workers compensation to home care workers who work more than 27.5 hours a week. Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says the agreement will “provide a more stable workforce,” for the nearly 5,000 consumer employers of personal care attendants.

SUPERINTENDENT APOLOGIZES FOR CANCELLING SCHOOL

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A superintendent is apologizing for closing schools in his district for winter storm conditions that never arrived, saying he “bears responsibility.” Westerly Superintendent Mark Garceau posted on social media, saying he feels he made an incorrect choice, inconveniencing parents and students. “I look foolish,” he wrote in a Facebook post on the school district’s page. Snow was scheduled to begin in Westerly at 8 a.m., and Garceau made the decision to shut down schools Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has scaled back its snowfall forecast in southern New England, saying most of the state can expect 7 inches from the storm.