WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

WORKPLACE TRAINING BILL GETS HEARING

A bill to provide $10 million worth of worker training at Electric Boat and other manufactuers is making its way through the General Assembly. The measure got a hearing in the Commerce Committee yesterday and is backed by both senators Heather Somers of Groton and Paul Formica of East Lyme. The bill also creates an innovation hub for plastics at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich. The funding would be stretched over five years.

FESTIVAL SAVED

With its existence in doubt, the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival in New London has been saved. Organizers say the summer event will held for the sixth year on the city’s waterfront. Not only is the festival surviving, it’s going from a three day event to a five day happening. A retired Navy captain, Marcus Fisk has been named the festival’s chief operating officer, replacing Bruce McDonald. The festival is expected to draw thousands of people to the Whaling City, September 5th through the 9th.

CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLOSING

(Westerly, RI) — Saint Pius Regional Academy in Westerly will close its doors at the end of the school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence’s school office cites declining enrollment as the reason. The school currently has 118 students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades. Students will be placed in other Catholic schools.

PARCELS SEEK OPPORTUNITY ZONE APPROVAL

Three areas of New London have been chosen as potential Opportunity Zones. That would make tax incentives available to anybody investing in the parcels. Mayor Mike Passero has nominated Downtown New London, Hodges Square/State Pier and Fort Trumbull for the designation. Applications will be going to the Treasury Department by April 20th.

GROWER NABBED

A New London man is arrested after police say they found 25 pot plants in his apartment. Thirty-five-year old Clem Ramsey has been charged with cultivating marijuana, operating a drug factory, and interfering with police. Police raided Ramsey’s Nautilus Drive apartment on Friday.