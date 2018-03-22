THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

SMOKY FIRE AT BOYD’S

Lots of black smoke, some explosions, but no injuries reported in a fire this afternoon at the Boyd’s Used Auto Parts yard on Corning Road in Norwich. Fire chief Ken Scandiariato says the blaze was reported around 3:30 PM, and brought under control two hours later. Numerous fire departments were on the scene, along with state environmental crews. Scandiariato says the fire was accidental, caused when someone drilled through a gas tank in a car, causing sparks to ignite the gasoline that spilled. 35 cars were damaged, with gas and oil tanks on fire. Water had to be brought in via portable tanks from Hamilton Avenue. Nearby residents were temporarily evacuated, and the power was cut as a precaution.

NEW UCONN HOOPS COACH

UConn today announced it is hiring University of Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley as the Huskies new men’s basketball coach. Hurley led the Rams to the second round of the N-C-A-A tournament both of the last two years. UConn fired coach Kevin Ollie after his second straight losing season, and in the face of an N-C-A-A investigation. Ollie and the school are fighting about whether he will be paid for the years remaining on his contract.

TOWN MANAGER DOESN’T WANT TO MOVE

Groton’s town manager says he wants to stay right where he is. John Burt says he’s withdrawn his name from consideration for the city administrator’s job in Urbana, Illinois. Burt says he attended a forum there this week, where he was interviewed along with three other finalists for the position, and decided not to seek the job. The Groton town council meets Tuesday to discuss the matter. Burt had been in the running for two other positions in the Midwest, but decided not to pursue them.

PLAINFIELD CHILD PORNOGRAPHER TO SPEND LOTS OF TIME IN PRISON

A Plainfield man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for taking sexually explicit photos and videos of a six -year old girl. 30-year old Ryan Stone appears yesterday in Hartford Federal Court, after being arrested last April. He pleaded guilty in December to one count of producing child pornography. Authorities say it doesn’t appear Stone distributed the photos and videos.

INCREASED ELECTION SECURITY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut election officials say they’re beefing up security to guard against any disruption by foreign agents as they prepare for this year’s mid-term elections. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill on Thursday announced a series of steps her office is taking, including joining a federal government center that will help with cyber defense and threat monitoring. Connecticut was among 21 states whose election systems were targeted in hacking efforts by Russian agents during the 2016 election. Connecticut officials say security measures at the time successfully defended the state’s online voter registration system. Merrill also says she recently received security clearance to receive detailed election security briefings from the federal Department of Homeland Security. She also is asking the legislature for funding for new cyber security team within her office.

STATE TO BAIL OUT HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The city of Hartford has reached an agreement to have the state pay off the city’s approximately $550 million in general obligation debt. The Hartford Courant reports the deal calls for the state to pick up Hartford’s annual debt payments, but the city would be responsible for about $5 million a year in payments on its new minor league ballpark. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin had threatened to file for bankruptcy, citing the city’s debt, pension obligations and the lack of taxable property. Lawmakers agreed to a bailout in October. In exchange for the extra funds, Hartford was placed under state oversight in January. That oversight board will review budgets, contracts and labor agreements. Hartford also can’t issue new bonds without the group’s permission.