THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

TOTAL MISS

(Hartford, CT) — The fourth nor’easter to impact Connecticut in recent weeks turned out to be weaker than expected . The storm left far less snow on the ground than the five to ten inches, even a foot that had initially been predicted . By late last night, only trace amounts of snow had fallen , with only a maximum of one to four inches of snow accumulating in some parts of the state.

MOMS ANGRY ABOUT SCHOOL VIOLENCE

Mad about gun violence in schools, four mothers from Mystic are trying to get Sandy Hook Promise programs into local schools. Recently, they have met with school officials in Groton, attended discussions on school safety and have gone to a planning meeting. Sandy Hook Promise curriculum attempts to get students to be more socially inclusive and to detect signs of trouble in kids.

OWNER OF CONDEMNED HOUSE STILL FIGHTING

The owner of a boarding house in Norwich has appealed a condemnation order from city inspectors. Jimmy Liang of Queens is going to the state to attempt to reverse the order on 41 Boswell Avenue. A city board has already denied his appeal. Inspectors say there was no heat in some units, exits were blocked with debris, stairs were unsafe and doors were damaged. The condemnation order has displaced 14 tenants.

CLOSE TO APPROVAL

There’s one more hurdle to overcome before a Groton developer can begin building on the old Perkins Farm property in Mystic. David Lattizori has filed a site plan application for a $20 million apartment complex. He’s already gotten approval of amendments from planning and zoning and for the entire 121 unit complex from the inland wetlands commission. A public hearing on the application before planning and zoning will be held April 17th.

POST RESULTS IN ARREST

A SnapChat post has gotten a former Lyme-Old Lyme High School student in trouble. Nineteen-year-old Victor Farrell is facing a breach of peace charge over a post he allegedly sent. People who got it described it as “concerning” and thought it could be referring to the school. Post details weren’t released by police but they say Farrell said he didn’t intend to send the post to so many people and had no ill intent. Farrell has been in trouble with the law on numerous occasions.

SCHOOL BOARD PASSES BUDGET

Plainfield’s board of education has passed a budget. It’s 35-million-dollars and is a more than a half percent increase from the current spending plan.