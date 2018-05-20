SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

1,461 delegates filled the Hartford Convention Center on Saturday and as was expected, Ned Lamont won the endorsement for Governor. Bridgeport’s Mayor Joe Ganim did not receive the 15 percent of the delegates’ votes which was necessary in order to qualify for the primary on August 14. However, Ganim will continue to collect signatures in an attempt to qualify for the primary. Karen Cusick also fell short of the 15 percent which is needed to get on the ballet for Secretary of State. Cusick is currently Chair of the Woodbridge Connecticut Democratic Town Committee and served on the town’s Board of Finance. Denise Merrill won the Democratic endorsement for Secretary of State. Merrill is currently in her second term as Connecticut’s 73rd Secretary of State. Kevin Lembo won the nomination for State Comptroller. As for Attorney General, State Representative William Tong got the endorsement.

CONNECTICUT DEMOCRATS BACK BYSIEWICZ FOR LT. GOV.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Democrats have endorsed former Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz for lieutenant governor, but the veteran politician is facing what could be a tough primary challenge. Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman, a 30-year-old labor negotiator from Sandy Hook, managed to win nearly 40 percent of the support of the delegates at Saturday’s Democratic state convention. She needed 15 percent of the vote to automatically qualify for the Aug. 14 primary. Bermudez-Zimmerman’s strong showing comes amid concern from Democrats about the ticket lacking enough racial and ethnic diversity. The 56-year-old Bysiewicz, who stepped away from running for governor to become Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont’s running mate, is white. Bermudez-Zimmerman, a Latina, says “new leaders” are needed to change Connecticut for everyone. Bysiewicz urged Democrats to unite and defeat Republicans.

NEW LONDON WOMAN INJURED IN PLAINFIELD CRASH

Plainfield — A New London woman has been seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident Friday, According to The Day, Plainfield police responded to the report of an accident about 7:27 p.m. near Norwich Road and Terrace Drive. Two vehicles were involved, the release said: a gray Volkswagen Beetle driven by Jennifer Macdonald, 36, of New London, and a Chevy Monte Carlo driven by Melissa Gordon, 45, of Jewett City. The Beetle collided with the Monte Carlo, according to the release. Gordon had to be extricated from her vehicle by Plainfield Fire Department, the release said, and was taken by American Legion Ambulance to the William W. Backus Hospital emergency Room for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Macdonald also was taken to Backus by the ambulance company but later was transferred by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital, according to the release. Her injuries are serious, it said. The crash remained under investigation. No further information was available.

TAGGED LOBSTERS

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This scavenger hunt is a hunt for scavengers. Interstate fishing managers are asking fishermen to check traps for lobsters carrying special green tags. The tags are part of a data collection program being conducted from May to November by the Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation and the University of Rhode Island. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which manages some East Coast fisheries, is promoting the program. The commission says the program will collect data on lobster and crab abundance off New England, particularly around the Cox’s Ledge area near Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Organizers of the effort want to know the date, location and tag number of the lobsters. Each tag also constitutes an entry in a raffle where three winners will get $100 in February 2019.

SPORTS BETTING RULING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to meet with legislative leaders to discuss how to address the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that clears the way for states to legalize sports betting. The Democrat says he’s prepared to call the General Assembly into special session Wednesday to deal with the issue. Malloy says “there’s a general understanding that the world has changed in light of the court’s decision” and Connecticut must “do something” as “quickly as possible.” State lawmakers were attempting to craft a compromise bill during the last legislative session, but didn’t reach an agreement before the session ended May 9. There is some concern about how legalization of sports betting might affect the state’s existing revenue-sharing agreement with the two tribal casinos.

HILARY CLINTON TO GIVE YALE ADDRESS

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is returning to Yale University, where she received a law degree, to give this year’s Class Day speech. Class Day is celebrated at Yale on Sunday the day before degrees are handed out. It includes the awarding of academic, artistic, and athletic prizes and the major address of commencement weekend. It also includes such traditions as the planting of the class ivy, awarding top academic and athletic prizes to students, and the singing of Yale’s, “Bright College Years,” while waving a white handkerchief. The former first lady, secretary of state, New York senator and 2016 Democratic nominee for president, graduated from Yale Law School in 1973. It was where she met her husband. Yale has not said if former President Bill Clinton will attend his wife’s speech.

UNHEALTHY FOODS – RI SCHOOLS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lawmakers in Rhode Island have passed legislation that will forbid advertising unhealthy foods in schools. The House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass the bill. The Senate has passed an identical bill, but each chamber must pass the other’s version before the measure can head to the governor. Democratic Rep. Joseph McNamara says the bill builds on legislation passed in 2006, which required public schools to phase-out unhealthy drinks and snacks. He says schools can’t promote healthy eating habits if students are “bombarded” by advertising for junk food. The bill would prohibit advertising for food and drink products that don’t meet the minimum health standards laid out by the federal Department of Agriculture. It would extend to school-related property like athletic fields, parking lots and school buses.

RI GUN LEGISLATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Measures to ban bump stocks and implement a statewide “red flag” policy in Rhode Island are one step closer to becoming law. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to pass the two bills, which the House approved last month. The full Senate will now vote on the proposals. The red flag policy would allow law enforcement to request an “extreme risk protection order” to temporarily remove guns from people deemed an “imminent threat” to themselves or others. Eight states have passed similar laws, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. Bump stocks are devices that make a semi-automatic rifle mimic a fully automatic rifle. One was used in the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead. Legislative leaders have hailed the bills as pragmatic measures promoting safety.