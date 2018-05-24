THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCENE OF TROUBLE SOLD

A New Jersey-based developer has purchased the building that housed the former Mai Thai restaurant at 327 Laurel Hill Avenue in Norwich. The building was sold for $250,000. It’s the second time the building has been sold in three years. Originally built as a school in 1900, the two-story brick building has had a checkered past in recent years. A shooting took place in June of 2012 killing a female patron. Mai Thai closed immediately after the shooting and has been vacant ever since.

CMEEC ADOPTS TRAVEL POLICY

The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative on Wednesday unanimously approved a new travel policy. It delayed action in proposing a new ethics policy so that some language could be clarified. The proposed four-page ethics and conflict-of-interest policy calls for employees to “avoid any activity, that might reflect unfavorably on the reputation of CMEEC.”

EL REDISTRICTING APPROVED

The East Lyme Board of Ed­u­ca­tion this week fi­nal­ized an ele­men­tary school redis­trict­ing plan. It would move an expected 172 kinder­garten through fourth-grade stu­dents. The plan re­draws the ele­men­tary school bound­aries so 101 stu­dents within the cur­rent Flan­ders Ele­men­tary School at­ten­dance zone would in­stead at­tend the Lil­lie B. Haynes School, and 71 stu­dents within the cur­rent Lil­lie B. Haynes at­ten­dance zone would at­tend Niantic Cen­ter School. The redis­trict­ing plan will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year, when ren­o­va­tions to the three ele­men­tary schools will be com­pleted. The plan was unanimously approved by the board.

SPORTS BETTING NOT ALL TRIBES ARE DESIRING

Negotiations that are approaching between Gov. Dannel Malloy and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes concerning sports betting may not be the only form of gambling that’s on the table. Malloy said that the talks also could involve online gambling. Malloy sat down with lawmakers to discuss steps that need to be taken before a special legislative session on sports betting. The potential money-maker was made possible when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law last week that prohibited states from adopting sports-betting legislation. The special session likely would take place this summer.

BRIDGE MAY OPEN UP A BIT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

The state Department of Transportation say they’re ahead of schedule and may open the fourth lane on Interstate 95 southbound across the Gold Star Bridge this morning, rather than Friday morning. DOT had been working to set up a new configuration on the bridge by this weekend as well as re-opening the Bridge Street on-ramp. Officials say as long as the contractor can finish the line striping, the fourth lane will open this morning. The Bridge Street on-ramp still is on schedule to reopen Friday morning.