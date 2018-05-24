THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SCENE OF TROUBLE SOLD
A New Jersey-based developer has purchased the building that housed the former Mai Thai restaurant at 327 Laurel Hill Avenue in Norwich. The building was sold for $250,000. It’s the second time the building has been sold in three years. Originally built as a school in 1900, the two-story brick building has had a checkered past in recent years. A shooting took place in June of 2012 killing a female patron. Mai Thai closed immediately after the shooting and has been vacant ever since.
CMEEC ADOPTS TRAVEL POLICY
The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative on Wednesday unanimously approved a new travel policy. It delayed action in proposing a new ethics policy so that some language could be clarified. The proposed four-page ethics and conflict-of-interest policy calls for employees to “avoid any activity, that might reflect unfavorably on the reputation of CMEEC.”
EL REDISTRICTING APPROVED
The East Lyme Board of Education this week finalized an elementary school redistricting plan. It would move an expected 172 kindergarten through fourth-grade students. The plan redraws the elementary school boundaries so 101 students within the current Flanders Elementary School attendance zone would instead attend the Lillie B. Haynes School, and 71 students within the current Lillie B. Haynes attendance zone would attend Niantic Center School. The redistricting plan will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year, when renovations to the three elementary schools will be completed. The plan was unanimously approved by the board.
SPORTS BETTING NOT ALL TRIBES ARE DESIRING
Negotiations that are approaching between Gov. Dannel Malloy and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes concerning sports betting may not be the only form of gambling that’s on the table. Malloy said that the talks also could involve online gambling. Malloy sat down with lawmakers to discuss steps that need to be taken before a special legislative session on sports betting. The potential money-maker was made possible when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law last week that prohibited states from adopting sports-betting legislation. The special session likely would take place this summer.
BRIDGE MAY OPEN UP A BIT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
The state Department of Transportation say they’re ahead of schedule and may open the fourth lane on Interstate 95 southbound across the Gold Star Bridge this morning, rather than Friday morning. DOT had been working to set up a new configuration on the bridge by this weekend as well as re-opening the Bridge Street on-ramp. Officials say as long as the contractor can finish the line striping, the fourth lane will open this morning. The Bridge Street on-ramp still is on schedule to reopen Friday morning.