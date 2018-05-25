FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

BARRICADED MAN FORCES STREET CLOSURES

Police in the City of Groton told people to shelter in place as they shut down a street for a barricaded man. WFSB-TV reports the man barricaded himself in a home on Mitchell Street around 4 a.m. today. A routine welfare check disintegrated for some unknown reason. Mitchell is closed at Meridian Street and Poquonnock Road. Other roads in the surrounding area are also closed. Police evacuated residents of Flemming Court. Police believe the man is alone but they aren’t sure if he’s armed.

MORE SUBS IN BUDGET

The U. S. House overwhelming passed a $717 billion defense authorization bill Thursday moving forward with plans to build three attack submarines, as opposed to two, in the years 2022 and 2023. It includes a billion dollars more than President Donald Trump requested in advanced procurement funding to buy materials, such as nuclear reactor components. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he would be fighting for additional funding, and said that he was confident that his colleagues in the Senate would support building more submarines in those years.

MGM SEEKS MORE TIME TO SELL BOOZE

If the MGM Springfield Massachusetts casino gets its way, with state legislative approval, it is likely they could be serving alcohol until 4 a.m. That’s not likely to go down well with the Southeastern Connecticut casinos. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will seek public comment on the request until June 4th. Extended alcohol service would be limited to the casino floor and available only through a cocktail server utilizing a single beverage station that will not be open to the public. The extended hours could give MGM Springfield a competitive advantage in attracting gamblers. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, have not commented yet on the MGM proposal.

PFIZER SETTLES

As part of a set­tle­ment to re­solve al­le­ga­tions that it fun­neled money through a foun­da­tion re­sult­ing in il­le­gal kick­backs, Pfizer will pay the gov­ern­ment nearly $24 mil­lion. The com­pany has not ad­mit­ted any wrong­do­ing or li­a­bil­ity as part of its agree­ment with the De­part­ment of Jus­tice. From 2012 through 2016, Pfizer made do­na­tions to the Pa­tient Ac­cess Net­work (PAN) Foun­da­tion, a co­pay as­sis­tance non­profit or­ga­ni­za­tion, and then used a spe­cialty phar­macy to steer Medi­care pa­tients tak­ing its drugs to­ward the foun­da­tion to cover their co­pays. Under federal law, drug­mak­ers can’t di­rectly of­fer co­pay as­sis­tance to Medi­care or Med­i­caid ben­e­fi­cia­ries.

EAST LYME BUDGET PASSES

East Lyme voters ap­proved the town’s 2018-19 bud­get yesterday. It’s a spend­ing plan that is 1.35 per­cent more than the cur­rent year’s. The vote was 526 to 184 for the $71.7 million dollar budget. The Board of Fi­nance is sched­uled to set next year’s tax rate at a spe­cial meet­ing sched­uled for 6:30 p.m. next Wed­nes­day at Town Hall.