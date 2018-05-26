SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

JEWETT CITY LITTLE LEAGUE CONCESSION STAND HIT AGAIN

(WFSB) Jewett City – A vandal struck again in Jewett City as the little league concession stand was targeted for the third time in a couple of years. The vandal tried to get the side doors open, but wasn’t successful. Instead, the suspect went through the front by prying open the door with what looked like a crow bar. Board members of the league say the person who broke the door only got away with money meant for a tip jar. amounting to about $15 dollars and change. The repairs will take a few weeks, so the president says the stand is closed for the rest of the season which means the league can’t host an all-star tournament.

LEDYARD DRUG ARREST

Ledyard, Ct. – Ledyard Police were patroling the Rose Hill Wildlife Area, on Rose Hill Road around 2:30 Friday monring when they discovered a driver asleep in his tan, 2000 Honda Accord, with drug parapharnalia on his lap. Police woke him up and further discovered 4 baggies of heroin and nmerous items of paraphernalia. Joseph Ververis of Bozrah was arrested without incident and transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was processed and released on a $1000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Court on June 21st.

CONNECTICUT Q-BRIDGE TO BE LIT IN RED, WHITE AND BLUE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be lit in red, white and blue lights to mark the Memorial Day holiday. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the structure, known as the Q Bridge, will be lit from Friday through Monday to honor those who gave their lives in service. The multicolored beacons can project light nearly six miles into the sky on a clear night. They will beam from sunset until 1 a.m. each night. The bridge carries Interstate I-95 over the Quinnipiac River. It’s maintained by the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Malloy on Friday also directed U.S. and Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff on Monday, from sunrise until noon, in observation of Memorial Day. It’s customary for the flags to be lowered in the morning.

6-WEEK OLD BABY SERIOUSLY INJURED, PARENTS ARRESTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – High bail has been set for the parents of a seriously injured 6-week-old baby in Connecticut who is not expected to survive. Twenty-three-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Perez were arraigned Friday on charges including cruelty to persons and leaving a child under 12 unsupervised. A Superior Court judge set bail at $500,000 for Perez and $750,000 for Babilonia. A public defender for the couple says the injuries suffered by the infant were accidental. Hartford police say the baby was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on Thursday with cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture. Police describe the injuries as “non-survivable.” Prosecutors say additional charges are possible.

POLICE OFFICER RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER STABBING

(Information from: WFSB-TV, http://www.wfsb.com)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Hartford police officer who was critically injured in a stabbing last week has been released from the hospital. Police say Officer Jill Kidik, a 12-year member of the department, was discharged from the hospital on Friday and is expected to make a full recovery. Kidik was repeatedly stabbed in the neck on May 17 while responding to a tenant-landlord dispute. Her jugular vein and trachea were lacerated. Two maintenance workers have been credited with pulling the attacker off Kidik and saving her life. The suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, of Hartford, is in custody on $2 million bail and is due back in court June 5 on charges including attempted murder.

FORMER STRIPPER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ARSON

(Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com)

PROSPECT, Conn. (AP) – A 21-year-old former stripper from Connecticut has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting a fire that destroyed two businesses in a dispute over money. The Republican-American reports that Willow Martin was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree arson in connection with the fire at MTM Masonry in Prospect in 2015. Prosecutors say the Naugatuck woman torched the company because it belonged to the stepfather of her best friend, another dancer who owed her about $1,200. The fire spread to the Golden Wok restaurant next door and caused more than $450,000 in damage. Martin’s attorney said during her sentencing Thursday her client “will not be back here again.” Martin’s former boyfriend is also facing charges in connection with the blaze.

GIFFORDS ICE CREAM FAMILY PATRIARCH DIES AT 90.

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) – The founder of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream has died at age 90. Randall Gifford ran a milk business in Connecticut before he and his wife moved to Maine in 1971 to start making ice cream at a small dairy in Farmington. They later moved to another small dairy in Skowhegan, where the ice cream company currently is based. The company unveiled a 3,810-square-foot expansion in 2016, and sells 1.7 million gallons of ice cream each year. It also operates seasonal stands in Maine. A Facebook post from the company says Gifford died surrounded by his family on Monday and that his legacy “will continue to inspire our company and future generations of the Gifford Family.”

A memorial will be held later this summer in Farmington.

CONNECTICUT MAN GETS 90 YEARS FOR BOTCHED ROBBERY KILLING

(Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who shot another man in the back during a botched robbery has been sentenced to 90 years in prison. The New Haven Register reports that Bobby Griffin Jr. was sentenced Thursday after a statement by the father of victim Nathaniel Jaywon Bradley was read in court. Bradley’s father said his son was the family’s joy and his death has “shattered” them. Authorities say the 25-year-old Griffin wanted to rob someone on the night of Oct. 14, 2013, so he set Bradley up under the guise of a drug deal in New Haven. Griffin shot the 36-year-old Bradley twice in the back with a rifle after demanding the victim give him everything. Griffin tried to blame two others for the killing, but police determined both were falsely accused.

CRANSTON SURPASSES WARWICK AS STATE’S 2ND LARGEST CITY

(Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com)

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) – The city of Cranston can now proudly claim to be number two. When it comes to Rhode Island’s biggest cities, that is. The Providence Journal reports that based on the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, Cranston has overtaken Warwick as having the second highest population in the state. Cranston stood at 81,202 residents, compared to 80,871 in Warwick. The census numbers were as of July 1, 2017.

Providence remains, by far, the largest city in the Ocean State with 180,393 residents.

STATE CLOSES SEVERAL SHELLFISHING AREAS

ROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island environmental officials have closed some shellfishing areas around the state. The Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that about 46 acres of Bluff Hill Cove between Great Island and the Narragansett shoreline are closed to shellfishing because of unacceptably high bacteria levels. The agency is working with the town of Narragansett to identify and resolve the causes of this closure. The state also announced seasonal shellfish area closures due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields.

They include Bristol Harbor; Dutch Harbor Area, Jamestown; Fishing Cove, Wickford Harbor; Great Salt Pond and Trims Pond, Block Island; Potter Cove, Prudence Island; and Sakonnet Harbor, Little Compton. The closures take effect at sunrise Saturday and last until Oct. 10.

SALES OF SINGLE FAMILY HOMES DOWN IN APRIL

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island home prices continue to rise as the number homes on the market declines. The Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Friday that the median price of a single-family home in the state was up 10 percent in April when compared to the year-ago month, while there was a 9 percent drop in inventory year over year. Realtors President Joe Luca says the lack of inventory is hindering sales but the supply of homes on the market has been rising since the beginning of the year.

The condominium market is moving in the opposite direction. Although there was a decrease in the year-over-year median sales price of 12 percent in April, there was a 25 percent increase in sales activity. The multifamily property market experienced gains in median price and sales activity.

LOOSE HIGHWAY PLATE DAMAGES ABOUT 18 VEHICLES

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island transportation officials say as many as 18 vehicles were damaged when a metal plate came loose during bridge construction on Interstate 95.

Most of the vehicles suffered blown tires. State police say the trouble began at about 4 a.m. Friday when the construction plate came loose in the northbound lanes near the East Greenwich-Warwick line. Both lanes were closed at one point, causing major backups.

No injuries were reported. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it would process claims for vehicle damage. Director Peter Alviti tells WPRO-AM the steel plates.

ANOTHER $5K REWARD OFFERED FOR CHURCH FIRE INFO

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) – Federal officials have announced another $5,000 reward for information about a fire that damaged a Rhode Island church in December. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Wednesday and released an image of a blue SUV believed to be connected to the fire at the New Life Worship Center in Smithfield. The new reward is in addition to the $5,000 already being offered by the state Arson Watch Reward Program for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Authorities say the fire caused more than $350,000 in damage.

2 HURT AS QUARRY BLAST SENDS GRANITE FLYING INTO TRUCK

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A planned explosion at a quarry in a Rhode Island town sent granite flying into a nearby truck, injuring two town employees. Authorities say one of the employees of Westerly’s Public Works Department suffered head trauma and was kept at the hospital overnight after the blast Wednesday. The other employee was treated and released that day. Interim Town Manager Mark Rooney says the workers had stopped alongside a road near the blast site to make a phone call when they were hit by flying debris. He says there was some kind of safety failure, but investigators have yet to determine exactly what happened. A state police bomb squad is assisting in the investigation.