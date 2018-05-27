SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

PEDESTRIAN INJURED ON I-95

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has been struck by a car on a Connecticut highway. A box truck hit the unidentified person shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday near exit 70 in Old Lyme. The person was transported to a hospital by Life Star, a critical care helicopter service. The truck initially continued but was stopped by police. No further information is known about the identification or condition of the victim.

MOTORCYCLE-CAR CRASH IN WILLINGTON

Life Star was called to Willington following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Saturday morning. Willington Fire Department responded to Phelps Way around 10:40 a.m. according to Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service. A mutual aid ambulance from University of Connecticut’s Fire Department was requested. It’s unknown how many people were involved in the crash and what the extent of any injuries are.

MAN DRIVING THREE-WHEELED AUTO-CYCLE DIES IN CRASH

New Haven Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Saturday morning involving what police described as a three-wheeled auto-cycle. Law enforcement responded to Frontage Road at Oakley Street around at 1:41 a.m. Police said the driver was ejected and died of injuries sustained during the crash. According to Police, the driver was an adult man in his thirties. Police said a preliminary investigation concluded the vehicle’s speed may have been a contributing factor. New Haven Police Department’s Investigation Team responded to the scene and is handling the investigation.

NEW LAW GIVES HOUSING FREEDOM TO CT TRANSGENDER INMATES

Transgender inmates in Connecticut will soon become the first in the nation with the legal right to be housed in prisons that match the genders with which they identify. The American Civil Liberties Union calls the new law “groundbreaking.” The law says an inmate should be assessed, receive housing, be searched and addressed in a manner consistent with how they identify. It goes into effect July 1. The director of the transgender rights project GLAD said the law comes as the federal government rolls back protections for transgender inmates. One trans female inmate says she hopes the new law will help, but believes real change will come only with an acceptance in society of transgender people. Federal data estimates there are 3,200 transgender inmates in the nation’s prisons and jails.

STUBBY STATUE

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A new monument in Connecticut honors service animals with a statue of one of the nation’s most famous war dogs. The sculpture, “Stubby Salutes,” is being unveiled Saturday in Veterans Memorial Park in Middletown. Stubby was a Boston-terrier mix that traveled to Europe with a Connecticut unit during World War I. He became famous for warning soldiers of incoming gas attacks and locating wounded soldiers on the battlefield, staying with them until help arrived. His story was the subject of a major animated movie last month, “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.” The bronze sculpture, created by artist Susan Barary, is the culmination of a tree-decade effort to create a memorial, spearheaded by the family of Robert Conroy, the army corporal who adopted Stubby during training.

SENATORS SEEK ANSWERS ON SELF-DRIVING CARS

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal are pressing automakers and technology companies that are developing self-driving cars about their safety protocols for test-driving the vehicles. Federal investigators said this week that the system used to automatically apply brakes had been disabled in an autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March. The Massachusetts and Connecticut Democrats say they want to know the answers to several questions including: how many employees are required to be in a car during testing; what protocols are in place to ensure drivers can regain control of the car; and have there been instances where the driver had to suddenly regain control to avoid an accident with a pedestrian. The two are members of the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

SEASONAL COAST GUARD STATIONS OPEN

BOSTON (AP) — Several seasonal Coast Guard stations have opened for the summer boating season. Stations in Scituate, Massachusetts; Block Island, Rhode Island; and Fishers Island, New York just off the Connecticut coast opened Friday. They will remain open through Labor Day to conduct search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and recreational boating safety missions. Each station is equipped with 29-foot response boats and crews able to respond 24 hours a day. The commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Point Allerton in Hull, Massachusetts, is the commanding officer of Station Scituate. The commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Point Judith, Rhode Island, is the commanding officer of Station Block Island. The commanding officer of Coast Guard Station New London, Connecticut, is the commanding officer of Station Fishers Island.

RHODE ISLAND BREWERIES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As the high renaissance of craft beer continues apace in New England, Rhode Island has struggled to keep up. But there is cause for optimism in the Ocean State. In 2016, the state loosened its limits on how much beer customers could buy at taprooms. Brewers say that has been a boon to their bottom lines. Now, there are signs the state could see record growth in 2018. Federal data shows Rhode Island saw the second-highest proportional increase in brewery licenses in the country last year. Experts say that’s an indication the state’s number of breweries could grow rapidly in the next year or two. An economist with the Brewers Association says Rhode Island has the population density and proximity to cities to support a larger market.

WWI MONUMENT

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A World War I monument in Rhode Island will once again bear the names of soldiers who died fighting. The bronze plaques were stolen decades ago. Newport received a grant to restore its memorial. The plaques will be unveiled on Memorial Day. Mayor Harry Winthrop says it’s important to remember these soldiers and their sacrifices. The U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in Chicago are helping communities restore their memorials. One hundred matching grants were awarded to recognize the centennial of the war’s end, Nov. 11, 2018 The public is invited to the re-dedication ceremony of the Miantonomi Memorial Tower in Miantonomi Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Two Honor Roll plaques will commemorate the 56 men from Newport who died during WWI.