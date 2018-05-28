MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 2 people who they said are missing off the coast of Groton. The Coast Guard and Groton Fire Department began searching around 6 p.m. on Sunday when the 2 missing individuals had not been seen since 2 a.m. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Alaina Fagan, the missing people are 21-year-old Spencer Mugford and his girlfriend 20-year-old Sophia McKenna. Mugford and McKenna were possibly aboard a white paddleboard. Mugford was last seen wearing a blue tank top with salmon colored shorts, said Lt. Fagan. Officials said they spotted McKenna’s car near Avery Point. The Coast Guard is sending an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Cape Cod and a 45 ft. rescue vessel from New London to assist in the search, said Lt. Fagan. Troopers from Troop E and EnCon officers from DEEP supplied vessels and are also assisting in the search. The Coast Guard said the pair was in a paddleboard in Long Island Sound near Avery Point. Those with information on the whereabouts of McKenna and Mugford are urged to call the US Coast Guard Command Center at (203) 468-4401

MISSING MAN FOUND DEAD

North Haven, Conn. (AP) — Police say the body of a missing Connecticut man has been found in North Haven. Officers found the man’s car in the parking lot for Peter’s Rock Park at 6 p.m. Saturday and searched the wooded area with K-9s and a drone. The body of the unidentified man from East Haven was located in the forest far from park trails Sunday morning. Fire officials have not identified the man but say he was younger than 40 years old. The state’s office of the chief medical examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death. There is no information available about how long the man has been missing and the circumstances of his disappearance. The park has re-opened to the public.

FATAL CRASH

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been killed in a two-car crash in Connecticut. State police responded to the scene on highway Route 15 in Meriden shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find Sally A. Mosher of Littleton, New Hampshire badly injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Mosher and three others were driving in a Chevrolet Equinox when a car driven by David Perez of Bridgeport ran off the left side of the highway, jumped a metal guardrail and landed in oncoming traffic. Mosher was a passenger in the car’s rear. Three other occupants in that car were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. Perez suffered minor injuries. The crash is under investigation.

3 ARRESTED IN STOLEN VEHICLE PURSUIT

Westbrook, Conn. (AP) — two teens and one adult are in custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Connecticut. The New Haven Register reports state police troopers followed a group of vehicles early Saturday morning in Westbrook after hearing reports of stolen cars. Three cars took off in a chase that ended in two crashing into each other. Three people were taken into custody. Twenty-two-year-old Tyrone Brown and 18-year-old Aymre Frasier, both of New Haven, are charged with third-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit and failure to obey a traffic signal. Brown is held on a $20,000 bond, and Frasier on a $5,000 bond. A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with the same charges, and has been released into the custody of a family member. Attorneys for the two adults could not be identified.

CONNECTICUT STOCKS 24 PONDS WITH 17,000 CHANNEL CATFISH

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — The Department Of Energy And Environmental Protection has stocked 24 water bodies across Connecticut with channel catfish, one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the U.S. This marks the 12th consecutive year deep has stocked the fish in ponds. Anglers will be able to vie for 17,000 fish this year. The “cats” include about 6,600 adults averaging 14-to-18 inches in length and weighing just under two pounds, and about 10,600 juveniles weighing about a half pound and averaging nine-to-11 inches in length. There is currently no minimum size for harvest. However, starting this year, people will be limited to three fish per person per day at places stocked with adults. There’s now a six-fish-per-day limit in all other waters.

A HANDFUL OF STATE PARKS REMAIN CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — it’s down to a handful of Connecticut’s 110 state parks that will remain closed to the public following a recent major storm, packing two confirmed tornadoes, hit the state. The department of energy and environmental protection says sleeping giant state park in Hamden and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford will remain closed through Memorial Day. Parts of Kettletown state park in Southbury will be still to be closed to the public. But state officials say the park’s sold-out campgrounds will be open for Memorial Day camping. The May 15 storm knocked down numerous trees in various state parks, creating dangerous situations. Two boat launches will also be closed. Eversource, the state’s largest energy provider, had to clear up 300 miles of downed power lines and 1,800 broken poles.

ONLY 38 PERCENT OF LAW STUDENTS PASS CONNECTICUT BAR EXAM

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — Only 38 percent of law students passed the Connecticut bar exam earlier this year, the first time since 2000 that the pass rate for the February test fell below 50 percent. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports the recently released exam results showed 74 of 195 students passed the exam. That was a decline of 12 percentage points from the February 2017 test, which 82 of 163 students passed. About 63 percent of students passed the February 2016 exam. Educators and legal experts say the reasons for the drop-off aren’t clear. The administrative director of the Connecticut bar examining committee, Jessica Kallipolites, says the results were surprising. The average pass rate has been 65 percent for the February test and 75 percent for the test given every july since 2000.

SEVERAL COMPANIES ANNOUNCING EXPANSION PLANS IN CONNECTICUT

Hartford, Conn. (AP) — Two entertainment companies, the largest tax practice in the U.S. and a major conglomerate have all announced plans to relocate or expand in Connecticut in recent days. The production group ITV America is relocating a portion of its business operations to Stamford. ITV is the nation’s largest independent producer of non-scripted entertainment content. Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy also announced Friday that Wheelhouse Entertainment will use Stamford as a base of operations. Malloy says the two firms will create a combined 450 jobs. Malloy announced Thursday that Pricewaterhousecoopers LLC plans to spend $20 million on expanding its Connecticut operations, making Stamford a headquarters for one tax division. Also, 2,000 of the 35,000 new jobs the united technology corporation is planning to create over five years will be in Connecticut.

FERRY STRANDED OFF MARTHA’S VINEYARD

TISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A stranded ferry off the shore of Martha’s Vineyard carrying dozens of people has been towed to safety. The Cape Cod Times reports the Ava Pearl lost propulsion a quarter-mile from shore Sunday. The Ava Pearl makes seasonal trips from Rhode Island to Martha’s Vineyard. The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was towed with 75 people on board, and that no injuries were reported. The Ava Pearl is owned by Martha’s Vineyard Fast Ferry, a North Kingstown, Rhode Island, company that runs the service from that town. The tug boat brought the Ava Pearl to a port in Tisbury.